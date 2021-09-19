Big Foot/Bay cross-country takes step forward

Roster size has always been an issue for the Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country team, as small teams have limited the success of the program overall.

This year, they have a double-edged sword in the participation department.

On the down side, the team has zero girls runners. On the upside, there are 22 boys on the team compared to last year’s 10, making for the biggest group in many years.

Part of the reason for the significant growth of the boys team is thanks to the enhanced recruiting efforts of coach Jim Newman, who is entering his second season at the helm this fall.

“It was kind of hard coming in and not knowing what the program was all about,” Newman said. “We’re getting a lot of interest in the program which is good.”

The ChiefDogs return just about all of their runners from last year’s squad, which gives them a solid talent-base to start with.

Senior Gus Foster will be the team’s experienced returner, recording BFWB’s fastest time last season multiple minutes ahead of the next best runners on the squad.