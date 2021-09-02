Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country starts season in Palmyra

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys cross-country team started the season on Aug. 26 at the Palmyra-Eagle Invite, and the team finished near the middle of the pack in seventh place out of 10 teams with a team score of 158.

West Allis Hale won the meet with 53 points.

Senior Gus Foster had the fastest time for BFWB, finishing at 18:57 to place 12th overall in the 74-runner field.

Next up, three ChiefDogs finished in a row, as senior Josh Rolfs took 36th at 21:56, freshman Noah Langlund was 37th at 21:57 and sophomore Clayton Flies was 38th at 22:00.

Sophomore Bradley Galvin rounded out the scoring with a 43rd-place finish with a time of 22:41.

