It’s all about the team for the Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross-Country team

James Newman, a nurse by day, is now in his third season as the Big Foot/Williams Bay Cross-Country Coach. He also serves as a distance/high jump coach for the Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team.

Cross-Country may not be the first sport that comes to mind when people think of fall sports, but he's seeing it gain more popularity with kids in the sport he loves and that's all he can ask for.

"My goal as a coach, is to promote this sport as much as I can and bring youth running back to the community," he said. "I get it, we are not the popular sport in the community. But with the school now allowing multiple sport athletes, we are gaining popularity. Running club this summer was amazing filled with athletes interested in all sports. I push for cross-country and track but at heart, I’m a high school athletics fan. If you want to condition for another fall sport, you are still welcome to come to running club. It’s more about the high school athlete then it is the ultimate runner. Anyone can be a runner. You just have to be willing to look past your barriers to do it."

Newman said the BFWB cross-country team did not end the season as well as they had hoped despite a strong start to the season.

“We started strong but fell to some late season injuries,” he said. “Everyone ran hard and learned a lot about what it takes to be a quality distance runner.”

Newman expects to have around 20 runners this season, which is a long way from the eight runner team he had when he first became the head coach a few years ago.

“Last year we graduated five of our top varsity runners,” he said. “This year we are looking for strong leadership from some of our younger kids. Clayton Flies, Noah Langelund and Jose Pilo are ones to keep a close eye on.”

The team will return 12 runners from last season with only one senior on the team in Clayton Holt.

“Cross-country is a sport that blends many types of personalities into one team,” Newman said. “It’s fun to sit back and watch how those personalities gel together and create a fun competitive atmosphere during the season.”

While each athlete sets his or her own individual goals, the team is always priority number one for Newman.

“Cross-country is a very difficult sport. It takes a lot of physical strength as well as mental toughness to race a 5k course,” he said. “Our motivation is driven by team goals. We focus on the team aspect first, then individual successes. Our strength this season will be driven by the willingness they have to work together as a team and encourage each other all the way through the finish line.”