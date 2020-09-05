New coach takes over Big Foot/Bay cross-country

For the first time in over a decade, someone other than Tim Collins will be at the helm of the Big Foot/Williams Bay cross-country team.
After the longtime athletic director and coach Collins retired this past spring, Jim Newman stepped in to take the reins. While there is a new face in charge of the program, the main reason things will look different this fall not because of a new coach, but because of the coronavirus.
Big Foot is the only team from the Rock Valley Conference that will compete in cross-country this fall, meaning many of the co-op’s traditional opponents and meets will be missing from this year’s schedule.
Also absent is the chance at claiming a conference title, and with questions still lingering about whether the state meet will be held, the ChiefDogs runners will need to motivate themselves with accomplishments other than trophies and medals.
“It’s going to be more goal oriented,” Newman said.
One thing that will remain the same from the past few years is that the team is incredibly small. At the start of the year, there are eight boys and only one girl, junior Sydney Lueck, on the squad.
Small numbers have been an issue for the team, but this season, they have a unique opportunity to grow the sport. With Big Foot’s football, boys soccer and volleyball seasons pushed into the spring because of coronavirus concerns, there are a number of unoccupied athletes that could come out for the cross-country squad.
Junior football player Gus Foster said it’s been tough to try to sell his teammates to join up with a sport that requires running multiple miles every day.
“I tell people they should come out for cross country and their response is always, ‘No I can’t run long distance.’ Trust me, you can,” Foster said.
Newman says there has been a bit more interest since the other sports have been postponed, so there is still a chance the team’s participation increases a bit before season’s end. However, whether the team grows, the small and tight-knit group will keep its nose to the grindstone to try to keep improving.
“Wish we could have a few more and be a little bigger, but we’re working very hard,” Newman said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!