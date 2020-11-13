Despite COVID, Badger, Bay and Big Foot move forward with winter season

Following a fall sports season that saw a patchwork approach by the three schools in the Lake Geneva region, the winter sports season seems to be more unanimous.
Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all plan to play this winter, with practices starting for girls basketball and gymnastics on Nov. 16 and the other sports starting throughout the next week.
While Badger and Williams Bay’s fall seasons featured a full slate of activities, Big Foot had a split decision, with cross-country and girls tennis playing in the fall as usual, but the boys soccer, football and volleyball teams all being delayed until the spring.
For the winter season, though, the Chiefs will be moving forward as normal, though there is no guarantee that their fellow Rock Valley Conference opponents will be doing the same.
District administrator Doug Parker says that every school in the conference will have the opportunity to play, although some will likely drop out due to decisions by their school board or their county’s coronavirus regulations.
Big Foot’s school board will discuss the issue at their meeting on Nov. 16. Parker does not expect the group to halt the school’s plans to play. He added that the administration will keep an eye on coronavirus numbers in the community and could take action if necessary.
“We’ll look at it each month as the COVID metrics come out for Walworth County and our own building and decide if we want to keep doing it,” Parker said.
At Badger, the full schedule of fall sports went off without a hitch as the school avoided any coronavirus breakouts that forced game cancellations. As such, the school is planning to move forward with the winter season.
Like the fall season, Southern Lakes Conference schools are in lockstep and will play at the same time.
Support Local Journalism
“At this point, my understanding is that the conference is going forward,” Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Jim Gottinger said.
The decision to play certain fall sports came down to a pair of contentious school board meetings in late August. This time, the plan is to go along with the conference’s recommendations on winter sports and not put the issue in front of the school board, Gottinger said.
In Williams Bay, the Bulldogs’ fall football and volleyball teams had a smaller pool of opponents to play since many of their typical conference foes cancelled their seasons, but the two teams cobbled together a full season of games.
Athletic Director Mike Coolidge said that he expects the situation to be similar in the winter, with many of the teams in the Trailways Conference opting out of the season.
However, Coolidge added that he plans to flesh out the schedule by facing some different opponents.
“We will try to fill in those games that we lose with conference teams, with non-conference games,” Coolidge said.
Besides any scheduling difficulties, the season will have a different look. The biggest change will be that players will be required to wear masks while competing in order to stay in accordance with Gov. Evers’ statewide order, according to Todd Clark of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Despite the challenges schools and teams will likely face in the winter sports seasons, administrators felt it was important to at least try to give their teams a chance to compete.
“If we can have the opportunity for the kids to participate and play, that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Coolidge said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!