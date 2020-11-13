Despite COVID, Badger, Bay and Big Foot move forward with winter season

“We’ll look at it each month as the COVID metrics come out for Walworth County and our own building and decide if we want to keep doing it,” Parker said.

At Badger, the full schedule of fall sports went off without a hitch as the school avoided any coronavirus breakouts that forced game cancellations. As such, the school is planning to move forward with the winter season.

Like the fall season, Southern Lakes Conference schools are in lockstep and will play at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At this point, my understanding is that the conference is going forward,” Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Jim Gottinger said.

The decision to play certain fall sports came down to a pair of contentious school board meetings in late August. This time, the plan is to go along with the conference’s recommendations on winter sports and not put the issue in front of the school board, Gottinger said.

In Williams Bay, the Bulldogs’ fall football and volleyball teams had a smaller pool of opponents to play since many of their typical conference foes cancelled their seasons, but the two teams cobbled together a full season of games.