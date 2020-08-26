Fall sports practices begin with a different look

For the Badger girls tennis team, rather than having the entire 40-player roster practicing at once, the program has split into two separate practice times each day. With only half of the team on the courts at once, it allows the girls to more easily distance from one another.

An unintended side effect of that change is that instead of running drills with just the 10 players in the varsity lineup while the other girls on the team practice as junior varsity, head coach Paul Lauterbach has been able to get more players competing against the team’s top dogs.

As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, and Lauterbach believes he will keep up the split practices even after the coronavirus is a thing of the past.

“The extra bodies are pushing everybody, and everybody’s learning and feeding off of each other. So I think it’s something that we will always do now moving forward,” Lauterbach said.

On the Badger boys cross-country squad, they have taken steps to split up the 60-man roster in a different way than the tennis team.