Fall sports practices begin with a different look

For the first time since high school sports were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus, athletes are out on the fields, courts and trails of the Lake Geneva region.
Practice kicked off on Aug. 17 at both Badger and Big Foot for girls golf, girls swimming, girls tennis and boys and girls cross-country. And the students are happy to have the opportunity to compete alongside their teammates again.
“I’m excited for the season and grateful to run,” Badger boys cross-country athlete Logan Wade said.
It is not just the athletes who are excited to be back, though, as the coaches are also glad to be back to in-person instruction.
“It’s nice to be around students. There’s nothing that can replicate the face-to-face contact, as opposed to the video stuff we’ve been doing since March,” Badger girls golf coach Phil Huff said.
While the teams are getting back in the swing of things, it is not a return to the normal routines of the past, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced some changes in the way the season will look.
The one constant among all of the sports is an increased use of hand sanitizer and disinfectant throughout practices, as well as the need to wear a face mask whenever people are nearby. Each sport has made other adjustments to practice procedures as well.
For the Badger girls tennis team, rather than having the entire 40-player roster practicing at once, the program has split into two separate practice times each day. With only half of the team on the courts at once, it allows the girls to more easily distance from one another.
An unintended side effect of that change is that instead of running drills with just the 10 players in the varsity lineup while the other girls on the team practice as junior varsity, head coach Paul Lauterbach has been able to get more players competing against the team’s top dogs.
As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, and Lauterbach believes he will keep up the split practices even after the coronavirus is a thing of the past.
“The extra bodies are pushing everybody, and everybody’s learning and feeding off of each other. So I think it’s something that we will always do now moving forward,” Lauterbach said.
On the Badger boys cross-country squad, they have taken steps to split up the 60-man roster in a different way than the tennis team.
While the entire team practices at the same time, they have been divided into a number of smaller pods. This allows less contact between the entire team, while also giving head coach Mike Butscher a contingency plan in case an athlete tests positive for COVID-19; only a small pod of players would need to be quarantined for the recommended 14 days, rather than the entire team.
Just like the tennis team found an unexpected side effect of precautions, so, too, did the cross-country program. By including runners of all ages in each pod, it has allowed for a level of mentorship and camaraderie that might have otherwise been difficult with the fractured pod setup.
“It’s a mixture of upperclassmen and freshmen, and they go to all the warmups and workouts together, so I think that’s also helped build that community,” Butscher said.
Besides just the changes to practices, the teams will face a bit of a different season, as many of the state’s largest competitions — with dozens of teams in attendance — have been cancelled in favor of smaller meets involving just a handful of teams.
Even though the changes to the practices and competitions are a departure from the ways of the past, the athletes are more than happy to accommodate them, if it means getting a chance to play the sports they love.
“Everyone’s just trying to have fun, trying to make sure we can stay golfing. We all love to play, and we don’t want to get shut down,” Badger girls golfer Grace Geils said.
