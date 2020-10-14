Five local tennis players earn spots at state championship tournament

Five local tennis players earned spots in the WIAA state tournaments, with three Badger players and two Big Foot/Williams Bay players posting strong performances at sectional meets.
Badger
As a team, the Badgers tied for third place in the sectional meet, with 25 points, finishing behind Waunakee’s 26 and winner Oconomowoc’s 42.
Badger’s top finish came from top singles player Zaya Iderzul, who finished second. Iderzul cruised through her first two matches, winning 6-0, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-0. In the championship match, she faced Samantha Fuchs of DeForest, who won a state doubles title last year.
It was a close match, but Fuchs handed Iderzul her first loss of the season in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-10 loss for Badger’s top player.
The performance earned Iderzul a spot in the state tournament, where she is seeded fifth. She looks to improve upon her state runner-up performance from a year ago, and her top 16 finish in 2018.
Iderzul’s state competition will begin with a first-round bye.
Badger’s top doubles team of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng finished fourth at the sectional meet.
The duo started strong with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Abby Marr and Sydney Linskens of Watertown in the first round. But the Badgers duo lost its next two matches, falling 4-6, 2-6 to Kimberly and 2-6, 3-6 to Waunakee.
Strasser and Lyng qualified for state, though, and like Iderzul, they will start off with a first-round bye. This is not the first time the pair made it to state, after they qualified a year ago, but lost in their first match of the meet.
The three Badger players will not need to travel far for the state meet, with Lake Geneva Tennis and Badger High School hosting the Division 1 event. First round play begins at 10:30 A.M. on Oct. 15.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs girls finished fourth at sectionals as a team with 24 points. Catholic Memorial and East Troy tied in first place with 38 points.
Big Foot/Bay’s top two singles players both punched their tickets to compete in the Division 2 state meet.
One singles, player Emily Gauger, placed second at sectionals to earn her state berth.
Gauger started with a solid 6-0, 6-4 win over Taylor Wenten of Grafton, then had a much tighter victory in the second round, beating Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran by a 0-6, 6-4, 10-5 score. In the finals, Gauger fell 4-6, 2-6 against Lauren Lindow of East Troy.
At the state meet, Gauger is seeded sixth and will face Molly Cookman of The Prairie School in the first round.
This marks the second year in a row Gauger has made it to state. She finished in the top-16 at the Division 1 state meet alongside doubles partner Clare Heckert last year.
She will be joined at state by two singles player Jameson Gregory, who won her bracket at sectionals.
It was a tough road for Gregory as she battled through a pair of three-set matches. In the first match, Gregory defeated Courtney Sturm of Catholic Memorial 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. In the finals, Gregory beat Jessica Tess of East Troy 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Gregory, a sophomore, will be making her first appearance at the state meet. She will face Alethia Schmidt of Watertown Luther Prep in the first round.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s two singles players will travel up to Kohler for their Division 2 state meet, with the first round beginning at 10:30 A.M. on Oct. 15.
