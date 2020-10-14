Five local tennis players earn spots at state championship tournament

Strasser and Lyng qualified for state, though, and like Iderzul, they will start off with a first-round bye. This is not the first time the pair made it to state, after they qualified a year ago, but lost in their first match of the meet.

The three Badger players will not need to travel far for the state meet, with Lake Geneva Tennis and Badger High School hosting the Division 1 event. First round play begins at 10:30 A.M. on Oct. 15.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs girls finished fourth at sectionals as a team with 24 points. Catholic Memorial and East Troy tied in first place with 38 points.

Big Foot/Bay’s top two singles players both punched their tickets to compete in the Division 2 state meet.

One singles, player Emily Gauger, placed second at sectionals to earn her state berth.

Gauger started with a solid 6-0, 6-4 win over Taylor Wenten of Grafton, then had a much tighter victory in the second round, beating Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran by a 0-6, 6-4, 10-5 score. In the finals, Gauger fell 4-6, 2-6 against Lauren Lindow of East Troy.

At the state meet, Gauger is seeded sixth and will face Molly Cookman of The Prairie School in the first round.