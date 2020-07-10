Five moments we might have missed this spring

As I was writing about the top 10 moments of the 2019-20 sports season, it was impossible not to think about the spring sports season, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Despite all of the incredible accomplishments by local teams and individuals in the fall and winter, that void in the spring just kept calling to me. So, I figured I would do my best to fill it.
Here are five of the exciting moments and story lines that might have happened this spring, ranked from the most likely to the biggest stretch of the imagination.
While nothing is for sure, I tried my best to extrapolate what could have happened in this past spring based on how the rosters and results looked back in 2019, and make things as realistic as possible.
Bay ball teams show growth
The Williams Bay baseball and softball squads both skewed younger in 2019, with only one senior baseball player and two seniors on the softball roster. That inexperience showed in the record book, as the baseball team went 1-15 and the softball team was 5-13.
However, with so few players leaving from graduation, the outlook for the 2020 season was much brighter.
By the time this season came around, those inexperienced ballplayers would have had an extra year under their belt, and there is no doubt that they would have seen a jump in not only their personal statistics, but the team numbers as well.
Badger golf’s continued dominance
It has become a yearly spring tradition for the Badger boys golf team to dominate all of their competition.
From 2015-19, the Badgers won the Southern Lakes Conference five years in a row and captured four sectional championships while also qualifying for five consecutive state meets.
The 2019 season was the team’s strongest in that span, as they finished third at the state meet for their highest finish in recent years, while senior Blake Wisdom tied for third individually.
While Wisdom and fellow Class of 2019 golfer Ben Rademaker would not have been on this spring’s team, the team’s other three competitors — T.J. Walton, Luke Abram and Carter Parent — would have returned to ease the turnover.
It is not as though the Badgers have never dealt with the issue of losing key players before. They replaced three of their five varsity players after the 2017 season, and still kept their streaks alive the next year.
So, it is not too wild of a suggestion to say the Badger golf squad likely would have kept the train rolling this spring.
Badger track sends sizable squad to state
The WIAA’s online records for track and field only go back to the year 2000. However, in every season from 2000 to 2019, the Badger girls track team sent at least one athlete to the state championship meet.
Last year was no exception, as sophomore Emilee Booker made the trip up to La Crosse to compete in the 300-meter hurdles.
However, she was the only Badger who qualified, and after the event, she said that she wished more of her teammates had qualified alongside her.
That wish had a solid chance of coming true in 2020.
Over the course of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, five Badger girls besides Booker who would have been on this season’s team made it to sectionals in individual events, but did not advance to state. An even larger group qualified for sectionals as members or alternates on a relay team.
Even if only two of those girls were able to step up their game enough to qualify — and maybe one more rises up out of the blue — that would be a four-athlete contingent that qualified for state, and would be one of the largest groups the school has seen in La Crosse in quite a while.
Big Foot baseball recaptures playoff magic
The 2019 playoffs were a magical time for Chiefs baseball fans.
Big Foot entered the bracket as a seven seed, but upset two-seed Whitewater 3-0 in the opening round, then toppled three-seed Jefferson 1-0 in extra innings in the second round. The Chiefs could not make it three upsets in a row, though, falling to Elkhorn 13-3 in the regional finals.
While that team featured a number of seniors, including their ace pitcher and their defense-focused standout outfield, I think we could have seen some more playoff magic out of the Chiefs this season.
The biggest reason I think the Chiefs could have pulled an upset or two is because they play in the Rock Valley Conference, one of the strongest Division 2 leagues in the state. As such, their record is typically worse than their talent level would suggest, which sets them up for an exciting upset if they catch fire in the postseason.
However, Big Foot did bring back a few key players from last year’s squad, including Anthony Hibl, Jack Gillingham and Sam Dickerson, who all played roles in the Chiefs offense last postseason, and would have had the experience to do it again in 2020.
While it would not have been a certainty to see Big Foot make some noise this spring, it would not have been too surprising, either.
Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer making state
This one is definitely the biggest stretch, but Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team might have made a deep playoff run that culminated in a trip to state as one of the four best teams in Division 3.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team has never made it to state before, and perennial state championship contender Catholic Memorial is in their sectional, which means the ChiefDogs would have had to overcome some adversity to topple one of Division 3’s giants to make the trip to Milwaukee.
However, last season’s BFWB squad was able to hang tough with the powerhouse, losing to Catholic Memorial by just a 3-0 score in the first round of sectionals. For reference, in the state semifinals two games later, Catholic Memorial defeated Ashland 5-0. So, the ChiefDogs fared better than one of the teams that qualified for state last spring.
The 2020 Big Foot/Williams Bay team would have brought back the majority of the prior year’s squad, including a pair of college-bound players in seniors Hannah Palmer and Olivia Peterson, which would have given them some chemistry that some of the other teams in the area may not have had.
With a mix of talent, and a bit more experience since last year, the ChiefDogs could have had a bit of luck on their side and become the first girls soccer team in Walworth County to make state since Elkhorn did it in 1997.
