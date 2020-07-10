Five moments we might have missed this spring

As I was writing about the top 10 moments of the 2019-20 sports season, it was impossible not to think about the spring sports season, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Despite all of the incredible accomplishments by local teams and individuals in the fall and winter, that void in the spring just kept calling to me. So, I figured I would do my best to fill it.

Here are five of the exciting moments and story lines that might have happened this spring, ranked from the most likely to the biggest stretch of the imagination.

While nothing is for sure, I tried my best to extrapolate what could have happened in this past spring based on how the rosters and results looked back in 2019, and make things as realistic as possible.

Bay ball teams show growth

The Williams Bay baseball and softball squads both skewed younger in 2019, with only one senior baseball player and two seniors on the softball roster. That inexperience showed in the record book, as the baseball team went 1-15 and the softball team was 5-13.

However, with so few players leaving from graduation, the outlook for the 2020 season was much brighter.