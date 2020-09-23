Badger and Bay football crowds to be limited this fall

Over at Williams Bay, the plans are a bit more concrete.

Much like the Southern Lakes Conference plan, attendance in the stadium’s bleachers will be capped at 25% capacity. In Williams Bay’s case, that will be 125 fans.

However, those 125 tickets will be dispersed in a methodical fashion rather than just being up for grabs.

Each athlete on the football team will be given four passes to be given out to friends and family at their discretion. If any athlete does not use all of his or her passes, it will be added back into the pot, which will then be given to the opposing team to give to their players’ families.

If any tickets remain after that, they will be available for the general public.

However, in addition to those 125 bleacher seats, the Bay administration will be allowing fans to bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket and sit in the grass surrounding the field, as long as they maintain proper social distance from others.

“If a guy walks in with a lawn chair and says, ‘I want to sit on the grass for the football game,’ we’re going to let him do that,” Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge said.