The chase for the state title is on, as football’s playoff pairings were released on Oct. 19 and the games are set to kick off on Oct. 25. Both Badger and Big Foot qualified for the postseason, and both schools have a shot at revenge against teams that previously beat them this year.
Badger
For the 14th season in a row, including all 13 years of head coach Matt Hensler’s tenure, Badger will compete in the playoffs this fall as a five-seed with an Oct. 25 7 p.m. road matchup against four-seed Burlington.
The Demons are a familiar foe for Badger as a Southern Lakes Conference rival. When the two teams met up in Lake Geneva on Sept. 20, the Demons came away with a thrilling 40-37 win that saw two lead changes in the fourth quarter, and a Badger drive that nearly created a third lead change before falling just short.
In that first matchup, quarterback Dalton Damon was the Demons’ key weapon, scoring all six touchdowns, with four passes and two rushes. If the Badgers hope to flip the script in the playoff game, stopping Damon will be critical.
After competing in the Division 1 playoff bracket for the past three seasons, the Badgers find themselves in Division 2 this season, returning for the first time since the team made a run to the Division 2 semifinals in 2015.
In last year’s playoffs, Badger lost in the first round in a road matchup against Mukwonago 35-15, losing in the first round for the first time since 2014, giving this year’s squad plenty of motivation to get back to the program’s postseason winning ways.
Big Foot
After missing out on the postseason for the past two years, Big Foot will make its playoff return on Oct. 25 when the eight-seed Chiefs travel up to face one-seed Evansville for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Division 4 action.
This, too, will be a rematch from conference play, as the Blue Devils beat Big Foot 40-14 in Evansville on Oct. 4.
While that large margin in the first matchup may make it seem like the Chiefs are distant longshots, head coach Mike Welden is confident in his team’s odds of pulling off the upset.
His optimism is not entirely misplaced; despite Big Foot throwing two interceptions and fumbling once in the first half of the prior matchup, Evansville only led 21-7 at halftime. If the Chiefs cleaned up the turnover issues and extended their steady play for a full game, the upset could be in reach.
The last time Big Foot played a playoff game was in 2016 when the current crop of seniors were only freshmen, meaning this will be the first postseason game any of the Chiefs players have played in. Big Foot was also an eight-seed in that game, losing 61-13 to River Valley.
Big Foot’s most recent playoff win came in 2015 when the team pulled off a mild upset as a five-seed defeating four-seed East Troy 7-6. In perhaps a good omen for Chiefs fans, that was the second time the two teams played that year, with East Troy winning the regular season matchup 20-14, but Big Foot getting postseason revenge anyway.