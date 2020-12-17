Badger and Big Foot could experience football conference shakeup

Running back Taylor O’Laughlin, right, dishes out a strong stiff-arm Oct. 30 during the Badgers’ 34-33 loss to Elkhorn.
The Badgers might have a new team in their conference in 2022 if the WIAA’s proposal passes next month.
Andrew Tucker
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is making some changes to the local high school football scene.
On Dec. 9, the state organization voted on 17 football-only conference-change proposals for the 2022 season, advancing three for further discussion in January.
Two schools in the Lake Geneva region would see their current conferences shaken up if the proposals are confirmed.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
For Badger and the Southern Lakes Conference, they would lose the group’s smallest school in Delavan-Darien, while adding Beloit Memorial, which would surpass Badger as the school with the biggest enrollment.
For Big Foot, the Capitol Conference will undergo several changes. Both Watertown Luther Prep and Horicon/Hustisford are leaving, while Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello are joining.
Big Foot will remain the largest school by enrollment in the conference.
Huber
Badger running back Keegan Huber cuts into the heart of the Burlington defense during the Badgers’ 27-20 comeback victory on Nov. 6.
Andrew Tucker
Schuessler
Badger lineman Simon Schuessler holds up the ball to signal to the referees after recovering a fumble in the end zone Oct. 30 for a two-point conversion during the Badgers’ 34-33 defeat in Elkhorn.
Andrew Tucker
O'Laughlin
Running back Taylor O’Laughlin, right, dishes out a strong stiff-arm Oct. 30 during the Badgers’ 34-33 loss to Elkhorn.
The Badgers might have a new team in their conference in 2022 if the WIAA’s proposal passes next month.
Andrew Tucker
Cole Oertel
Quarterback Cole Oertel reaches back to throw Oct. 16 during the Williams Bay football team’s 38-18 loss to St. Mary Catholic.
Andrew Tucker
Knight, Rojas and Pollak
The season came to a close Oct. 30 for Williams Bay linemen Harley Knight, left, and R.J. Pollak, right, and running back Raul Rojas, center, as the Bulldogs lost a 54-21 contest to Elkhart Lake.
Andrew Tucker
Players stretching
Bulldogs players stretched out following their halftime intermission during an Oct. 9 defeat at the hands of Belmont.
Andrew Tucker
Berghorn hit
Badger linebacker Cole Berghorn, right, lunges for a hit as Union Grove quarterback Nash Wolf just barely gets off the pass.
Andrew Tucker
Tanner Garrels
Quarterback Tanner Garrels, left, prepares to stiff arm a Westosha defender in Badger’s 41-39 season-opening loss on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Tyler Deleskiewicz
Badger receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz, right, fights through contact after making a catch during Badger’s Sept. 25 season opener against Westosha Central.
Andrew Tucker
Bay Football Practice
Williams Bay linemen hit a blocking sled Sept. 9 during a football practice to kick off a 2020 season that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Tucker
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!