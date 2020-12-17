Badger and Big Foot could experience football conference shakeup

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is making some changes to the local high school football scene.

On Dec. 9, the state organization voted on 17 football-only conference-change proposals for the 2022 season, advancing three for further discussion in January.

Two schools in the Lake Geneva region would see their current conferences shaken up if the proposals are confirmed.

For Badger and the Southern Lakes Conference, they would lose the group’s smallest school in Delavan-Darien, while adding Beloit Memorial, which would surpass Badger as the school with the biggest enrollment.

For Big Foot, the Capitol Conference will undergo several changes. Both Watertown Luther Prep and Horicon/Hustisford are leaving, while Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello are joining.

Big Foot will remain the largest school by enrollment in the conference.

