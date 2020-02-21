Badger and Big Foot football stars look ahead to college careers

In the summer between his junior and senior year, Gillingham began attending football camps at local colleges to showcase his diverse skill set on both sides of the ball. At a few of the camps he attended, coaches from Minnesota State Moorhead saw Gillingham’s performance and liked what they saw on the offensive side of the ball enough to start recruiting him.

What set Moorhead apart from some of the other schools that showed interest was not only the fact that they have a pass-heavy offensive scheme, but the coaches were persistent, which made it easy for Gillingham to feel like he was wanted there.

“They were always talking to me and in touch. I really like their coaches, and I think they like me,” Gillingham said.

Even though Gillingham got off to a hot start to the season, with five receiving touchdowns in the team’s first four games, a midseason hand injury forced him to play the back half of the season with a club on his left hand that meant he was more or less one-handed.

Nonetheless, Gillingham was able to haul in a few more passes down the stretch, including a pair of touchdowns, but could not match his output from early in the season.