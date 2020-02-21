Badger and Big Foot football stars look ahead to college careers

Most high school football players dream of being able to make the jump to play at the collegiate level, and for a pair of local athletes, that dream will soon be a reality.
On Feb. 5, Badger’s Will Faul and Big Foot’s Jack Gillingham signed their national letters of intent to play NCAA Division II football. Faul will be moving on to play defensive line at the University of Minnesota Duluth, while Gillingham will be across the state playing wide receiver at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Besides the fact that both players will be accepting part-ride scholarships to play college ball in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there are other similarities between the two athletes.
Both of them were three-year starters on varsity, showcasing their prowess on the gridiron clearly from the time they were only sophomores. Also, both were three-sport athletes throughout high school, which gave them a well-rounded base to build upon at the next level.
Given their different positions and schools, though, Faul and Gillingham have had taken separate paths in how they got to where they are now.
When Faul first showed up at Badger football practices in his freshman year, head coach Matt Hensler and his assistants could tell he had potential just by looking at him. He was taller than most of the other kids, with speed and strength that made him a step above some of his teammates early on.
As Hensler got to know Faul better, he knew he was destined for success when he paired those raw physical attributes with a strong work ethic and a desire to become a better football player every time he stepped on the field or into the weight room.
“His ability to focus in the offseason and put the time in and do the things necessary to improve, that’s really what separates kids at the next level,” Hensler said.
By his sophomore season, it was clear that Faul was a special talent, becoming a starter on the defensive line on a team that was loaded with talented seniors who had two more years of training, growth and experience.
After a successful sophomore year, and a junior campaign in which he earned second-team all-conference honors in the Southern Lakes Conference, Faul had built up a highlight reel of wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines that he sent out to various schools.
Soon enough, he had caught the attention of a number of programs throughout the Midwest, and coaches were sending him texts to try to get him to visit their schools.
When coaches from Minnesota Duluth first reached out to Faul, he did not know much about the school. However, once he made a visit up to the campus, he knew it was a place he was interested in spending his college career.
“Once I got up there, I realized this is, like, a really nice place, and started to have a feeling. It’s really beautiful up there,” Faul said.
Not only did he like the campus and the city of Duluth, Faul also got along with the coaching staff. He thinks he meshes well with their scheme, though he admits for a defensive lineman, the goal of getting after the quarterback is the same in just about any defensive outlook.
“The basics are still the basics. I’ll have to tweak a little bit, but I’ll be doing some of the same stuff,” Faul said.
Faul put forth a stellar senior campaign that solidified his scholarship spot by leading the Badgers with 10 sacks and earning the honor of Southern Lakes Conference co-defensive player of the year alongside Ross Gengler of Delavan-Darien.
During that same time frame on the other side of Geneva Lake, Gillingham was making a name for himself on the Big Foot football field.
As a sophomore, Gillingham was a defensive force, leading the Chiefs in tackles and tying for the team lead in interceptions. Similarly, in his junior year, he was second on the team in tackles and first in interceptions, earning a second-team spot on the all-conference Rock Valley Conference.
However, Gillingham also showed flashes of star power on offense as a junior playing wide receiver. Despite being third on the team in receptions overall, he was second in yards and second in touchdowns, while leading the team in yards per reception.
In the summer between his junior and senior year, Gillingham began attending football camps at local colleges to showcase his diverse skill set on both sides of the ball. At a few of the camps he attended, coaches from Minnesota State Moorhead saw Gillingham’s performance and liked what they saw on the offensive side of the ball enough to start recruiting him.
What set Moorhead apart from some of the other schools that showed interest was not only the fact that they have a pass-heavy offensive scheme, but the coaches were persistent, which made it easy for Gillingham to feel like he was wanted there.
“They were always talking to me and in touch. I really like their coaches, and I think they like me,” Gillingham said.
Even though Gillingham got off to a hot start to the season, with five receiving touchdowns in the team’s first four games, a midseason hand injury forced him to play the back half of the season with a club on his left hand that meant he was more or less one-handed.
Nonetheless, Gillingham was able to haul in a few more passes down the stretch, including a pair of touchdowns, but could not match his output from early in the season.
Still, he earned second-team offensive honors and a spot on the first-team defense at the end of the season, underscoring just how talented of an athlete he was, but also showing off his drive to play under any circumstances.
For Big Foot head coach Mike Welden, that motivation to always be a factor on the football field is what will allow Gillingham to make the big jump from high school to college.
“He still wants to be a big fish, even though the pond gets a little bit bigger,” Welden said.
Before they focus fully on football, though, Faul and Gillingham have some unfinished business at their respective high schools.
Both play on their basketball teams, hoping to finish the season strong as the playoffs come rolling around. And Gillingham will have a full spring on Big Foot’s baseball diamond, while Faul will be competing on the Badger track and field team.
By playing in multiple sports throughout their high school careers, they believe they have given themselves a taste of different mental and physical competitive environments that will provide them with a wide range of past experiences to rely on once they are focused on just one game.
“I think multiple sports really sharpens your knife, I guess,” Gillingham said. “It makes you a better athlete if you’re doing sports all year round.”
While they have both enjoyed the variety of their high school sports careers, the two local football stars are also looking forward to being able to focus solely on the sport they are the most passionate about.
“I’m really excited to focus on the sport that I like the most, and I think it’s going to benefit me a lot,” Faul said.