Badger and Big Foot football teams impacted by conference shakeup

Changes will be coming soon to the Lake Geneva region’s football landscape.

On April 16, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a conference realignment plan for the 2022 season that includes changes that impact both Badger and Big Foot.

Badger will stay in the Southern Lakes Conference, though Delavan-Darien will leave and be replaced by Beloit Memorial. Big Foot will remain in the Capitol Conference, while Watertown Luther Preparatory School and Horicon/Hustisford will be replaced by Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello.

For the Badgers, while only one team will be different in the new version of the SLC, it is still a momentous change given the relative stability of the conference. This adjustment marks the first change since Burlington joined the league prior to the start of the 2009-10 school year, despite most conferences in the state going through sizable overhauls in that time.

While Badger head coach Matt Hensler says that he gets along well with Delavan coach Hank Johnson, he is glad the program is able to find itself in a better situation even if it means the loss of a friendly rivalry.