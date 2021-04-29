Badger and Big Foot football teams impacted by conference shakeup

Changes will be coming soon to the Lake Geneva region’s football landscape.
On April 16, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a conference realignment plan for the 2022 season that includes changes that impact both Badger and Big Foot.
Badger will stay in the Southern Lakes Conference, though Delavan-Darien will leave and be replaced by Beloit Memorial. Big Foot will remain in the Capitol Conference, while Watertown Luther Preparatory School and Horicon/Hustisford will be replaced by Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello.
For the Badgers, while only one team will be different in the new version of the SLC, it is still a momentous change given the relative stability of the conference. This adjustment marks the first change since Burlington joined the league prior to the start of the 2009-10 school year, despite most conferences in the state going through sizable overhauls in that time.
While Badger head coach Matt Hensler says that he gets along well with Delavan coach Hank Johnson, he is glad the program is able to find itself in a better situation even if it means the loss of a friendly rivalry.
“I like Coach Johnson a lot, he’s a great coach and a good guy so I’ll miss competing against him and having that connection through our conference with him,” Hensler said. “But I also know that as a school, a district and a football program, they see a different conference as a better fit for them so I support and am happy for him and their school.”
Across the lake, Big Foot has the opposite situation. As a result of a 2018 realignment proposal, the Chiefs were set to leave the Rock Valley Conference and join the Capitol in the fall of 2020. However, a disconnect on coronavirus precautions led to half of the Capitol teams playing football in the fall and the other half, including Big Foot, playing in the spring.
As a result, Big Foot has yet to play either of the two teams that are leaving the conference in 2022, and while the Chiefs will play those squads in the fall of 2021, it does not change much about how they see their new conference lineup.
After the changes, Big Foot head coach Mike Welden said he thinks his team’s 2022 conference competition is as tough as any you will find in schools of their size.
“The competition in our new conference is about as good as it gets for this area, and that’s nothing against the Rock Valley Conference,” Welden said. “These are some teams you’re going to have to prepare year round in order to beat.”
Why change?
One of the largest events that led to the statewide conference shifting was the news that Sun Prairie’s school district would be splitting its one high school into two, Sun Prairie East and West. That change allowed schools unhappy in their current situation to apply for change of their own. In the end, 21 conferences were affected.
With this year’s realignment discussions coming just two years after a massive conference shakeup in 2018, it raises the question on if it is just coincidence that large-scale conference changes occurred so close together, or if that will become the new norm.
Hensler, who serves as a vice president of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was intimately involved in the 2018 conference changes, which set up a framework for the WIAA to conduct future realignments as the enrollment numbers shift from year to year.
In effect, having a series of conference alterations two years later means that the system is working as intended and it will continue to occur on a regular basis.
“We wanted it to be very fluid,” Hensler said. “If teams did experience a big need for change, we wanted that to be able to happen fairly quickly. My guess is we will see that happen a bit in the near future.”