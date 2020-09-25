Badger and Williams Bay both lose in season opening games

Badger's football season got off to a blazing start, but the team could not keep up the tempo, losing a 41-39 contest tonight that came down to the final minutes.
Kegan Huber, a jack-of-all trades for the Badgers, returned the game's opening kickoff for a score, and Badger maintained that momentum to hold a 19-7 lead at halftime.
Westosha Central came out of the break on fire, scoring 20 points in the third quarter to go ahead 27-19. Badger did not lead for the remainder of the game, although they cut the lead down to three or fewer points three separate times before the game's end.
Badger blocked a punt with a minute remaining to put themselves in a position to regain the lead, but Westosha's defense stood strong to seal the game.
Williams Bay
Across the lake, the Williams Bay eight-man football team also dropped the season debut, losing a 52-14 game against Elkhart Lake.
In early August when Big Foot decided to play football next spring, rather than this fall, the athletic department knew there would be some uncertainty in what the team’s schedule would look like. However, a group of familiar faces stepped in to help ease those worries.