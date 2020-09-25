Badger and Williams Bay both lose in season opening games

Badger's football season got off to a blazing start, but the team could not keep up the tempo, losing a 41-39 contest tonight that came down to the final minutes.

Kegan Huber, a jack-of-all trades for the Badgers, returned the game's opening kickoff for a score, and Badger maintained that momentum to hold a 19-7 lead at halftime.

Westosha Central came out of the break on fire, scoring 20 points in the third quarter to go ahead 27-19. Badger did not lead for the remainder of the game, although they cut the lead down to three or fewer points three separate times before the game's end.

Badger blocked a punt with a minute remaining to put themselves in a position to regain the lead, but Westosha's defense stood strong to seal the game.

Williams Bay

Across the lake, the Williams Bay eight-man football team also dropped the season debut, losing a 52-14 game against Elkhart Lake.

