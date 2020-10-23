Badger defense pitches a shutout in 14-0 win over Wilmot

The Badger defense was firing on all cylinders tonight in a 14-0 shutout victory over Wilmot in Lake Geneva.

A major factor in limiting Wilmot to zero points was the fact the Badgers forced seven turnovers with six fumbles and one interception.

Not only did the defense keep the Panthers off the scoreboard, it got on the scoreboard as well when defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski scooped up a fumble and ran 76 yards for a touchdown with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win at 14-0.

Badger's other score came early in the second quarter when quarterback Tannor Garrels punched in a short rushing touchdown to put the Badgers ahead 7-0.

The Badgers head to Elkhorn next Friday for a 7 P.M. kickoff against the Elks.

