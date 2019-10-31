BURLINGTON — In the final week of the regular season, the Badger football team put forth its best performance of the year in a 17-7 upset Oct. 18 over previously undefeated rival Waterford. It was a physically and emotionally draining game for the players and coaches alike, and when Badger moved onto its playoff matchup with Burlington on Oct. 25, it seemed like they were spent.
“We had nothing in the tank. In our pregame and warm-up stuff, something was kind of eerie. We knew it was going to be a struggle to get up again emotionally,” head coach Matt Hensler said. “I feel terrible for our kids that as a group, as coaches and as players, we couldn’t find that life again.”
With the five-seed Badgers hitting the road Oct. 25 to face four-seed Burlington, they were the underdogs on paper. Considering the fact that the Demons topped the Badgers 40-37 in Lake Geneva earlier in the season, it was clear that the Badgers would need to play a stellar game to pull off the upset.
The Badgers were able to keep the game close in the first half, but Burlington eventually pulled away in the second half — once Badger was spent — to seal a 33-7 win to end the season for the Lake Geneva boys.
Badger received the kickoff to open the game, and before a minute came off the clock, a familiar fault reared its ugly head; the Badgers fumbled the ball at the 11:11 mark of the first quarter, giving Burlington the ball only 26 yards away from the end zone.
The Demons moved down the short field quickly, and running back Zach Wallace punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 8:19 left in the first quarter. Badger blocked the point after, and Burlington’s lead was 6-0.
For a Badger team that came into the game reeling, that early miscue was a tough one to bounce back from.
“When you’re kind of on the fence one way or another, you can’t have a turnover on the first series, second play. It took us a long, long time to recover from that,” Hensler said.
The Badgers could not shake off the rust for the remainder of the first half, with a turnover on downs in the red zone and an interception in the end zone for a touchback nullifying their two best offensive series.
While the Badger offense attempted to get over its struggles, their defense picked up the slack, holding Burlington scoreless until halftime by forcing three Demons punts on the three drives following the early score.
“Our defense played their absolute hearts out in the first half,” Hensler said. “They’ve got weapons everywhere, and our defense was awesome in the first half.”
When play resumed after halftime, Burlington’s offensive weapons showed their strength.
On the first drive of the half, it was a pair of long passes from quarterback Dalton Damon to tight end Dylan Runkel that moved the chains, then Damon punched in a two-yard quarterback sneak for the score. Damon and Runkel hooked up again for a two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 lead.
Badger’s offense responded by slowly moving down the field with the momentum being slowed by false start and illegal procedure pre-snap penalties along the way. The most critical penalty came before the snap on fourth-and-nine on the Demons’ 24-yard line, moving the ball back five yards and setting up a fourth-and-14 try, which Badger could not convert.
Only a couple of plays into Burlington’s drive, Wallace burst free for a 70-yard touchdown to go ahead 20-0 after a missed extra point with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Down three scores with just over 15 minutes left in the game, Badger went into a no-huddle offense, dinking and dunking their way down the field until running back Cole Gabor-Pullen scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-7 with 50 seconds remaining in the third.
On Burlington’s next drive, Wallace broke through the Badger defense again, this time taking a 62-yard run to the house. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, and the Demons’ lead was back up to three scores at 26-7 with 11:49 left in the game.
Back in the no-huddle, Badger charged down the field again, but this time, it did not end favorably, as Burlington defensive back Ryan Koeppen intercepted a pass in the end zone for the second time in the game with 8:48 on the clock.
Badger got an interception of its own just under two minutes later, as Tanner Garrels snagged a ball to set up the Badger offense at midfield. However, on the first offensive play, Koeppen intercepted his third pass of the game, followed up by a 79-yard Wallace rushing score on the Demons’ first play from scrimmage that put the final nail in the coffin at 33-7 with 6:43 remaining.
The Badger offense was led by the senior Gabor-Pullen, who rushed for 127 yards and the team’s lone touchdown in the final game of his career. Quarterback Grant DuMez was next up with 47 rushing yards and 43 passing yards, followed by Tanner Garrels’ 41 yards on the ground.
Throughout the year, Badger’s main issues were turnovers and penalties, and both factored into the outcome in the final contest.
“I don’t know how many pre-snap penalties we had, probably seven or eight again tonight. That and five turnovers, you’re probably not going to beat a playoff team. That’s just the way it is,” Hensler said.