Badger football blows by Wilmot 51-32

For the second week in a row, the Badger football team defeated a Southern Lakes Conference foe by a significant margin.

On Sept. 10, the Badgers traveled to Wilmot and defeated the Panthers 51-32.

At the start of the game, it did not seem like the final score would be a blowout as the two teams traded blows throughout the first quarter.

Wilmot scored just a minute and a half into the contest on an 11-yard rush by junior running back Anthony Hall for a quick 7-0 lead. Badger responded with a fast score of their own as senior quarterback Kegan Huber broke free for a 40-yard rushing score to tie the game 7-7 at 8:30.

Just 24 seconds later, Wilmot was back in the lead as junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman hit Hall for a 69-yard passing score and a 14-7 lead.

Badger head coach Matt Hensler said that his veteran-heavy team has gotten quite good at pregame preparation, so the team felt they were ready for whatever Wilmot would throw at them after pouring over their plays from the previous games.

However, the Panthers started the game with a series of plays they had not used in any of their prior contests, which threw the Badgers for a loop early on.