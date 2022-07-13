Badger football brings back an experienced team

Badger football will look a little different at some of the positions during the 2022 fall football season, but it certainly will not be for a lack of experience. Badger, which finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 overall record, 6-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference, will return around 25 seniors from the team a season ago.

“It was a good year,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “Obviously we had some success on the field, which was great, but I think the most important part was that it was the first real feeling of normalcy.”

Badger did get to play football in 2020, but Hensler, who is now in his 16th season as head coach, will be the first to tell you that it did not feel right because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got to play, which was fantastic, but it certainly wasn’t normal,” he said. “So the timeframe and setup from last year was really good. Our kids appreciated it, our coaches appreciated it and it was good to get back to normal.”

One of the big reasons for the success on the field last season, according to Hensler, was because of the tradition from the coaches down to the players.

“The kids work really hard and take it very seriously,” he said. “Our coaching staff is the same way. Our kids and the coaching staff are close and I believe that is what sets us apart. They trust each other and that takes a lot. The trust factor has been huge for us when you’re talking about all the time, effort and commitment you put into it to trust both sides is critical.”

This year’s team will have around 25 seniors from last year’s close knit group and will have around 25 juniors with the expectation of having 50 or more players on varsity.

“It’s one of the bigger groups we have had,” Hensler said. “We had three smaller senior classes in a row, so having these two classes back-to-back are very big.”

A few spots on the offensive side of the ball, however, will need be filled. The offensive line only returns one full-time starter in EJ Gritzner; they replace former quarterback and current North Dakota State football player Kegan Huber and former running back Cole Berghorn, who is now a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team.

Berhorn finished with 220 rushing attempts for 2,178 yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season.

“That’s the nature of high school football,” Hensler said. “It’ll be a challenge to try and fill those spots. I mean the key right away is you are not going to have another Cole. As soon as you stop trying to replace him, then you can come up with a plan. We’ll look different and be different, but all that’s good and fun.”

Both leading tacklers from a season ago in senior linebacker Taylor O’Laughlin and safety Seth Johnson both return on the defensive side of the ball, which Hensler expects to be the strong point of the team.

“The real depth of our experience comes on defense,” he said. “We got a bunch of guys that played a lot of minutes coming back. Our defense has a lot of experience, which will give us time for our offense to catch up and figure it out.”

O’Laughlin and Johnson have both been three-year starters. Senior Charley Zigmund returns to the defensive line as well as junior Jackson Braden, who is in his third year as a starter. Senior Santino Buttita also returns on the defensive side of the ball.

“All those defensive guys have a lot of experience,” Hensler said. “We maybe have six other kids that started at least one game last year. We have a lot of experience on that side of the ball.”

The special teams unit is also very experienced and while it sometimes can be viewed as an afterthought for some fans, it is not for Hensler.

“We have a depth of kickers for the first time in a long time,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have some kids that can kick and now we have a group of three or four guys, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays.”

There may not be as much as experience at certain position groups, but the kids have experience playing football and Hensler credits the number of players not just on varsity but in the program as a whole with between 120 and 130 kids within the program.

“From a coaching perspective, there’s going to be a ton of competition,” he said. “Some teams who have 28 to 29 guys, there’s just certain positions where that guy might play no matter what and we just don’t have that. Our practices will be better, our evaluations will be better; our competition will be better and hopefully the product we put on the field will be better because of it.”

Practice is scheduled to begin Tuesday, August 2. Badger’s first game of the season will be at home on Thursday, August 18 against Greendale. Greendale is out of the Woodland Conference and finished 10-1 last season.

Badger opens the season with Greendale followed by one more non-conference matchup at Racine Horlick on Friday, August 26.

They open Southern Lakes Conference play at Waterford on Friday, September 2. Hensler understands those first two games will be very big challenges for his team, but he hopes that will prepare them well for Waterford and the six other conference games throughout the season.

“The goal is to win our conference and our secondary goal is to qualify for the playoffs,” he said. “We are looking to carry on the tradition and our senior class has a great deal to do with that. We’re going to have a lot of moving parts and we’ll see how it goes.”

2022 Badger football season schedule

Thursday, August 18: Greendale.

Friday, August 26: at Racine Horlick.

Friday, September 2: at Waterford.

Fri September 9: Wilmot.

Friday, September 16: at Elkhorn.

Friday, September 23: at Burlington.

Friday, September 30: Westosha Central.

Friday, October 7: Union Grove.

Friday, October 14: at Beloit Memorial.