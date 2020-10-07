Badger football comeback comes up just short

It is a classic cliché to say, “Football is a game of inches.” But sometimes, clichés hold true.

Badger’s football team came up on the wrong side of that saying Oct. 2, as they were stopped about a foot shy of the end zone on the final play of the game in a 27-21 home loss against Union Grove.

Had the Badgers punched in the touchdown on that final play, the team would have tied the game with a chance to win on the extra point kick to complete a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback. But instead, the team fell to an 0-2 record, with both losses coming by less than a touchdown.

While head coach Matt Hensler was proud of his team’s resilience in the near comeback, he also was quick to point out that, for the second week in a row, his team dug itself into a hole it could not climb out of.

“We just need to have a better start to the game. We can’t go a whole half with mental errors, then try to fix it at halftime,” Hensler said.

It was a rough start for the Badgers, who received the game’s opening kickoff but failed to get a first down before being forced to punt. On Union Grove’s first play, Broncos quarterback Nash Wolf connected with receiver Cody Cotton for a 71-yard touchdown to put the visiting team ahead 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.