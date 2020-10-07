Badger football comeback comes up just short

It is a classic cliché to say, “Football is a game of inches.” But sometimes, clichés hold true.
Badger’s football team came up on the wrong side of that saying Oct. 2, as they were stopped about a foot shy of the end zone on the final play of the game in a 27-21 home loss against Union Grove.
Had the Badgers punched in the touchdown on that final play, the team would have tied the game with a chance to win on the extra point kick to complete a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback. But instead, the team fell to an 0-2 record, with both losses coming by less than a touchdown.
While head coach Matt Hensler was proud of his team’s resilience in the near comeback, he also was quick to point out that, for the second week in a row, his team dug itself into a hole it could not climb out of.
“We just need to have a better start to the game. We can’t go a whole half with mental errors, then try to fix it at halftime,” Hensler said.
It was a rough start for the Badgers, who received the game’s opening kickoff but failed to get a first down before being forced to punt. On Union Grove’s first play, Broncos quarterback Nash Wolf connected with receiver Cody Cotton for a 71-yard touchdown to put the visiting team ahead 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
After a couple of mistakes on the first plays of the next drive, Hensler called a timeout to try to get his squad to regroup. That did not work, though, as the Badgers fumbled on the first play after the timeout to give the ball to Union Grove at the 41-yard line with about nine minutes left in the quarter.
Both teams got into a bit of a scoring drought from there, swapping punts and turnovers on downs a few drives in a row. The Union Grove offense came alive again halfway through the second quarter when the Broncos drove down the field and capped it off with a five-yard rushing score by running back Garrett Foldy. The Badgers blocked the point after, and UGHS’s lead was 13-0 with 7:38 until halftime.
It took another five and a half minutes for either team to reach the end zone again.
Badger forced a Broncos fumble in the red zone and took over at the 21-yard line with 2:25 on the clock. The offense swiftly moved 79 yards over the span of a minute and a half, eventually scoring on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Garrels to receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz to cut the deficit to 13-7 with 58 seconds until the break.
With less than a minute, Union Grove was nonetheless able to march down the field for one last score before halftime, as running back Nick Williams punched in a two-yard rushing score with seven seconds remaining to go up 20-7.
After allowing three scores in the first half, the Badger defense would stiffen up in the second half and would not allow the Broncos offense to score again.
The third quarter was the calm before the storm, as neither team put up any points, with Union Grove fumbling once and punting once, while the Badgers punted once themselves.
While the Badgers did not score in the third, they set the table to do so, marching down to the seven-yard line as the period ended. On the first play of the fourth quarter, running back Cole Berghorn rushed for a seven-yard score to cut the Broncos lead to 20-14.
That ground the Badgers made up was quickly lost, though, as Union Grove returned the ensuing kickoff for a score, making it a two-score lead once again, 27-14.
When Badger fumbled just about a minute later, it seemed like their chances were slim to none. However, Union Grove fumbled just a few plays later, giving Badger the ball around midfield with 9:52 on the clock.
Badger was able to move down the field well at first, but a few consecutive penalties put them in one of the worst positions imaginable, facing a fourth down with 23 yards to go at the 39-yard line.
Most teams have plays up their sleeve for fourth and five-yard conversions, maybe even fourth and 15, but managing a fourth and 23 requires creativity.
The typical football logic would suggest passing is the only way to make up so much ground in one play. And that is exactly why head coach Matt Hensler decided to zig where everyone else would zag.
“The best chance we had was to put it in Tanner’s hands, or his feet, really,” Hensler said.
Hensler called for a play that saw Garrels keep the ball to rush on a quarterback sweep, deciding to put the fate of the game on their most experienced and electric playmaker. The bold call worked, as Garrels scampered not only for a first down, but for a 39-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-21 with 6:41 on the clock.
When the Broncos got the ball back, they chewed up three and a half minutes off the clock, but the Badger defense stopped them in their tracks at midfield and forced a punt. Punter Jax Schiro did his job well, pinning the Badgers at the five-yard line.
That meant the Badgers had to drive 95 yards in 3:04, though they did have all three timeouts.
The Badger offense put forth a fantastic display, mixing deep pass plays with timely runs and moving down the field efficiently. With 37 seconds left, a 26-yard pass from Garrels to Deleskiewicz set the Badgers up at the nine-yard line.
On the next play, running back Kegan Huber took a pitch for six yards down to the three-yard line. Hensler called his final timeout, and the Badgers had 15.6 seconds left to move the ball forward three yards into the end zone.
With no timeouts, the Badgers went for a quick pass to Deleskiewicz in the end zone on their first play, and while it went incomplete, it stopped the clock with 12.3 seconds left and a third down.
Hensler dialed up a run on the next play, another pitch to Huber, and as the senior running back dove for the end zone the Union Grove defense was able to bring him down less than a yard away from the goal line. The Badgers tried to race back to the line of scrimmage, but there was not enough time as the clock expired.
It was a balanced attack for the Badgers, as the team rushed for 192 yards and passed for 148.
Garrels had a solid overall game, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 148 and another score. Deleskiewicz was his favorite target, hauling in six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
While the loss sent the team’s record to 0-2, Hensler thought that the resilience his players showed in the near-comeback was a good omen for their chances of turning things around in the rest of the season.
“If our kids didn’t stop fighting in the second half, they aren’t going to stop fighting during the season,” Hensler said
Badger will be back on the gridiron on Oct. 9, traveling on the road to Delavan to face the Comets, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
