Badger football defense leads the way in 14-0 win in final regular-season home game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither team was able to move the ball much in the remainder of the half, and the score was still a 7-0 Badger lead at halftime.

Wilmot picked up where they left off when play resumed in the second half, driving the ball down to the doorstep of the end zone before fumbling at the eight-yard line. Badger then could not pick up a first down, punting the ball away.

As was par for the course, the Badgers stripped the ball from Bojesen on the first play to take over around midfield.

From that point, about the eight-minute mark of the third quarter until the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the two teams were able to move down the field a bit and chew clock before eventually failing on a fourth-down conversion or punting the ball away.

With 6:51 remaining in the game, though, Wilmot fumbled for the fifth time, giving the ball to the Badgers at the 27-yard line. The Badgers gave the ball right back by way of a fumble on their first play.

Wilmot spent the next two minutes slowly moving forward until once again fumbling. This time, Badger was able to capitalize on the turnover, as defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski scooped up the ball on the 24-yard line and sprinted 76-yards for the defensive touchdown to make it a 14-0 game with just 4:23 remaining.