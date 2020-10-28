Badger football defense leads the way in 14-0 win

When the Badger football team defeated Delavan-Darien 41-21 on Oct. 9 for its first win of the year, the players and coaches hoped to pick up steam as the rest of the season went on. The following week’s game against Waterford was canceled, though, threatening to quash the Badgers’ winning momentum just as it got started.
That week away from the gridiron, however, did not hamper the Badgers too badly, as the team picked up a 14-0 win Oct. 23 over Wilmot in Lake Geneva that saw the Badger defense firing on all cylinders.
“Our defense was fired up; that’s the most emotion I’ve seen out of them,” head coach Matt Hensler said. “I thought it was fantastic how hard they played, and clearly how well they played.”
The game started out unremarkably for both teams, with two three-and-outs by Badger and one by Wilmot in the first three drives. On the fourth drive of the game, Wilmot brought the ball into the red zone, but a string of penalties led to a turnover on downs on the 30-yard line.
Badger’s offense awoke at that point, driving 70 yards over the course of nearly seven minutes, eventually scoring at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter off a six-yard rushing score by quarterback Tannor Garrels to go ahead 7-0.
After that, the real trouble started for Wilmot.
On the first play after Badger’s kickoff, the Panthers fumbled. Badger was not able to capitalize, though, going three-and-out and punting the ball away.
On the first play, Wilmot fumbled for the second drive in a row. The Badgers responded with a fumble of their own early on the ensuing drive.
For the third consecutive drive the Panthers turned the ball over on the first play, with Badger linebacker Seth Johnson intercepting a pass in which Wilmot quarterback Mike Bojesen was hit as he threw.
Once again, the Badgers were not able to capitalize offensively, with a handful of penalties leading to another three-and-out for the Badgers.
That stretch of the second quarter encapsulated the game as a whole, with Wilmot turning the ball over, yet Badger rarely taking full advantage of the opportunity that was gifted to them.
Of course, the turnovers were not entirely the result of careless plays by the Panthers. The Badger defense was incredibly aggressive in the game, making hard contact to jar the ball loose and then getting to the bouncing balls faster than their Wilmot opponents did.
“Good things happen when you hustle,” Hensler said. “Some of those balls were our kids striking them and getting the ball out. Some of them were just bad luck, they fumbled, but if we’re not running to the ball, we don’t get those.”
Neither team was able to move the ball much in the remainder of the half, and the score was still a 7-0 Badger lead at halftime.
Wilmot picked up where they left off when play resumed in the second half, driving the ball down to the doorstep of the end zone before fumbling at the eight-yard line. Badger then could not pick up a first down, punting the ball away.
As was par for the course, the Badgers stripped the ball from Bojesen on the first play to take over around midfield.
From that point, about the eight-minute mark of the third quarter until the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the two teams were able to move down the field a bit and chew clock before eventually failing on a fourth-down conversion or punting the ball away.
With 6:51 remaining in the game, though, Wilmot fumbled for the fifth time, giving the ball to the Badgers at the 27-yard line. The Badgers gave the ball right back by way of a fumble on their first play.
Wilmot spent the next two minutes slowly moving forward until once again fumbling. This time, Badger was able to capitalize on the turnover, as defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski scooped up the ball on the 24-yard line and sprinted 76-yards for the defensive touchdown to make it a 14-0 game with just 4:23 remaining.
As an offensive and defensive lineman, Dzierzanowski says he was excited because the score was his first career touchdown. However, he also thought that it pumped up his defensive teammates as well to know they were helping the team seal the victory.
“It gave us that extra touchdown lead, and gave us that extra boost in motivation to end the game,” Dzierzanowski said.
Sure enough, the Badger defense was able to hold off the Panthers for the remaining four and a half minutes to complete the shutout.
By blanking Wilmot, the Badger defense helped keep the offense calm, even as they struggled to score after their second-quarter touchdown.
“I feel like I can just relax out there when I know they’ve got me; not all the pressure is on me,” Garrels said.
With two wins in their past two games, the Badgers will look to make it three in a row Oct. 30 when they travel to Elkhorn for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
