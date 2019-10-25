{{featured_button_text}}
DuMez

Badger quarterback Grant DuMez, center, reads Burlington defender Jack Shenkenberg on a rollout in the Oct. 25 33-7 Burlington playoff victory.

 Andrew Tucker, Regional News

Badger's football season came to a close in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 25 as the explosive offense of four-seed Burlington was too much to handle, and the Demons pulled away from four-seed Badger late in a 33-7 game. 

As has been the case throughout the season, turnovers did in the Badgers, giving up four interceptions and a fumble in the contest. 

The two teams were in a dead heat in the first half, with Burlington only leading 6-0 at halftime. That one score came early, as Badger fumbled less than a minute into the opening drive and Burlington took advantage with a touchdown two minutes later. 

Badger's defense stiffened up for the remainder of the first half, but the second half was a different story as Burlington running back Zach Wallace scored touchdowns of 71, 62 and 79 yards to help the Demons advance to next week's second playoff round. 

