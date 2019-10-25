Badger's football season came to a close in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 25 as the explosive offense of four-seed Burlington was too much to handle, and the Demons pulled away from four-seed Badger late in a 33-7 game.
As has been the case throughout the season, turnovers did in the Badgers, giving up four interceptions and a fumble in the contest.
The two teams were in a dead heat in the first half, with Burlington only leading 6-0 at halftime. That one score came early, as Badger fumbled less than a minute into the opening drive and Burlington took advantage with a touchdown two minutes later.
Badger's defense stiffened up for the remainder of the first half, but the second half was a different story as Burlington running back Zach Wallace scored touchdowns of 71, 62 and 79 yards to help the Demons advance to next week's second playoff round.