Badger football falls to Racine Horlick in final non-conference game, focus moves on to Waterford

The Racine Horlick rushing attack proved to be too much for the Lake Geneva Badgers on Friday, Aug. 26, losing 49-27 in their final non-conference showdown of the season.

Of the 57 plays the Horlick offense had and 449 yards in total, 54 of them were runs and 404 of those yards were from the ground game.

Racine Horlick moves to 2-0 on the season as they now head into Southeast Conference play.

“They are (Racine Horlick) is one heck of a football team and there’s no doubt about it,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. “We certainly were not ready to go from the get-go, obviously, so that was not good. We got to learn a ton from that.”

Forty-two of the Racine Horlick’s 49 points in the game came in the first half.

Racine Horlick freshman running back Anthony Liggins took one to the house on a 47-yard rushing touchdown on their opening drive. He finished with 10 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Badger’s opening series ended with a fumble that was recovered by the Horlick defense. Taking advantage of the good field position starting from Badger’s 23-yard-line, senior fullback Deshon Griffin scored an 11-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

Griffin blocked Badger's punt in the next series and recovered it at the Badger 11-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Griffin ran it in from 11-yards out for his second touchdown of the game and putting the Rebels up 21-0.

The Badger offense was finally able to put something together late in the quarter. Badger senior running back Seth Johnson rushed for a 19-yard gain. Junior fullback Landon Nottestad followed that up with a 51-yard rush to get the Badgers deep in Rebel territory. Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle kept it himself and scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 2:51 left in the first. The extra-point was no good.

Racine Horlick sophomore running back Carson Fletcher scored on the next drive for the Rebels to retake their three-touchdown advantage at the end of the first quarter of 28-6.

Early in the second quarter, Griffin scored his third rushing touchdown of the game after the Rebels forced a turnover on downs by the Badger offense.

The Badgers did recover, however, with over a 10-play drive that began from their own 20-yard line. After grinding their way through the Rebel defense, including converting on a fourth down, the Badgers were able to find the end zone once again. Doyle took a play out of former Florida Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow’s playbook, throwing a jump pass over the line to a wide-open Aeneas Hayes for a 13-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the half.

The Horlick offense did add one more touchdown before the half ended on an 8-yard touchdown rush by Carson Fletcher, his second of the game, to take a 30-point lead of 42-12 into the locker room.

The Badgers began the third with the ball and quickly made the most of it. Senior running back Buddy Teale scored on an 8-yard touchdown run after a seven-play drive.

Racine Horlick used a long, methodical, six-minute drive on their next possession, which resulted in Griffin scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the game from 7-yards out. He finished the game with four touchdowns on 19 carries for 135 yards. Senior quarterback Blake Fletcher had 19 rushes for 139 yards.

While the game was well in-hand for the Rebels, the Badgers did not quit. They only allowed one touchdown in the second half. Senior running back Santino Buttita scored on a 6-yard rushing touchdown less than two minutes into the final quarter. The score would remain 42-27 in the final 10 minutes of the contest despite a few chances near the red zone by the Badger offense, which Hensler found encouraging.

“We lost to a very good team and there’s no shame in that,” he said. “There would be if we didn’t battle or didn’t play hard if we quit and we did not. That is something to hang our hats on. I know the kids don’t want to give up and we don’t want to coach that type of team.”

Doyle was 8-of-14 for 107 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had 12 rushes for 28 yards and one touchdown. Johnson had five carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. Nottestad finished with three carries for 56 yards. Senior running back Buddy Teale had seven rushes for 43 yards. Senior fullback Sebastian Jurczyk had six carries for 43 yards and Buttita had one touchdown on his three carries for a total of 10 yards.

Senior Cade Scheideman had four receptions for 72 yards, 36 of which came on one play. Teale had three receptions for 23 yards and Hayes, the senior tight end, had one a 13-yard touchdown reception.

In total, the Badgers had 37 rushes for 226 yards and 107 yards passing.

Badger (1-1) will open Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday, Sept. 2, at Waterford (0-2). The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“All of our goals our conference related,” Hensler said. “Conference Championship and making the playoffs is what we want. We learned a lot, we took it on the chin and it stinks. But we’re ready to go and we’re ready for Waterford.”

Scores from around the Southern Lakes Conference

Madison East 28, Beloit (1-1) 24.

Waukesha North 34, Burlington (0-2) 21.

Elkhorn (2-0) 34, Jefferson 21.

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove (0-2) 12.

Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford (0-2) 14.

Westosha Central (2-0) 27, Oregon 0.

Wilmot Union (2-0) 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0.