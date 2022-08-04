 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badger football holds a practice on Thursday morning, Aug. 4

The Badger football team holds a practice on Thursday morning, Aug. 4 in preparation for their scrimmage next week Friday, Aug. 12, at Pewaukee High School. Badger opens the regular season at home on Friday, Aug. 18, against Greendale.

