Badger football loses in first playoff round 20-13
Badger football loses in first playoff round 20-13

Krueger

Junior linebacker Wyatt Krueger returns an interception in the second quarter of Badger's 20-13 loss against Brookfield East tonight.

 Andrew Tucker

BROOKFIELD — The Badger football team lost its first playoff game in a 20-13 matchup against Brookfield East tonight. 

It was a defensive standoff in the first half, with only a single score between the two teams and a 7-0 Brookfield lead at the break. 

The two teams' offenses awoke more in the second half, each score two touchdowns and failing to convert on an extra point apiece for a 20-13 final score. 

With a modified playoff system this season, the Badgers still have a shot to schedule one final game for next week, with an opponent, location and time of kickoff to be announced in the coming days if the school chooses to do so.

