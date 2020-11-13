Badger football loses in first playoff round 20-13

BROOKFIELD — The Badger football team lost its first playoff game in a 20-13 matchup against Brookfield East tonight.

It was a defensive standoff in the first half, with only a single score between the two teams and a 7-0 Brookfield lead at the break.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two teams' offenses awoke more in the second half, each score two touchdowns and failing to convert on an extra point apiece for a 20-13 final score.

With a modified playoff system this season, the Badgers still have a shot to schedule one final game for next week, with an opponent, location and time of kickoff to be announced in the coming days if the school chooses to do so.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.