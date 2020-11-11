Badger football pulls off comeback victory against rival Burlington

Badger fumbled near midfield on the ensuing drive, and Burlington capitalized once again as Wallace punched in an eight-yard run. The Badgers blocked the extra point and Burlington led 20-0 a minute into the second quarter.

At that point, it seemed as though the game was destined to be a rout. When the Badgers were forced to punt on their next two drives, it seemed like that outcome was even more likely.

However, things began to turn around just before halftime.

With 4:25 left in the half, the Badgers forced and recovered a fumble near midfield. They moved down the field and reached the end zone for the first time when quarterback Tannor Garrels rushed for a nine-yard touchdown to make it a 20-7 deficit with 29 seconds left in the half.

With that sign of life, Garrels made sure his teammates stayed upbeat about their chances for a comeback.

“I was just trying to hype them up, you know, tell them we’re not out of it yet. There’s a lot of game left,” Garrels said.

Neither team was able to get much going when play resumed. The Badgers failed to convert on a fourth-down attempt and the Demons were forced to punt on their first drives of the half.