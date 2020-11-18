Badger football season comes to a close with 20-13 playoff loss

Badger’s football season came to a close in the first round of the playoffs, losing a road game 20-13 to Brookfield East.
Coming into the game both teams had a 3-3 record, but Brookfield had an important edge: they were reigning state champions after winning the Division 2 title in 2019.
While many of the key contributors from that title team have since graduated, those who remained had enough experience to get over any jitters and allow them to execute their game plan on both sides of the ball.
The Badgers, however, could not.
“Our defense played great, good enough for us to win. But offensively we didn’t play very well and made a few mistakes,” said Badger head coach Matt Hensler.
Brookfield East came out of the gate strong with a methodical drive that ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Destin Lee with 7:24 left in the quarter.
The rest of the first half was a defensive stalemate.
The Badger defense played well, getting a second-quarter strip-sack fumble and an interception by junior linebacker Wyatt Krueger.
It was a different story offensively, with their four drives ending not with a bang but a whimper,: two punts, a fumble and a failed fourth-down conversion.
The failed fourth-down attempt was the toughest to swallow. The Badgers spent about five minutes from the end of the first quarter into the early second moving down the field, making it to the 11-yard line before they faced a fourth-and-five. But their rush was stopped shy of the first-down marker after just a two-yard gain.
Thanks to their stingy defensive play, those offensive miscues did not loom large by halftime, and the Badgers trailed just 7-0 at the break.
After a pep talk from the Badger coaching staff, the team’s offense came into the second half with a better mindset.
“Once we figured out how to play aggressive, I thought we played better,” Hensler said.
That paid dividends on the first drive of the second half. The Badgers moved down the field in chunks until senior quarterback Tannor Garrels threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to jack-of-all-trades junior Kegan Huber that hit the receiver perfectly in stride for the score. An errant snap on the extra point caused the Badgers to still trail the Spartans 7-6 with 8:29 left in the third quarter.
Brookfield East got the ball back and moved down the field, capping a three-and-a-half-minute drive with a 2-yard rushing score on fourth down by Lee that lengthened the lead to 14-6 at the 4:50 mark.
It took nearly a full quarter for either team to reach the end zone again, and it was the Spartans that hit pay dirt. Brookfield faced a fourth-and-one on the 6. Quarterback Luke Pluemer punched through the line for a six-yard rushing touchdown that made it a 20-6 ball game after the Badgers blocked the extra point.
Down two scores with just 5:07 on the clock, Badger needed to score quickly, and they did. Garrels scored on a 3-yard rush with 2:30 remaining to cut the deficit to 20-13. The Badgers attempted an onside kick but were unsuccessful, allowing the Spartans a chance to seal the victory.
But once again, the Badger defense rose to the occasion. They allowed one first down, then stopped Brookfield on four straight plays, giving the ball back to the Badgers on the 24-yard line with 28 seconds left.
But the Badger offense couldn’t come though. After two incompletions, an interception ended the game.
Garrels was Badger’s key offensive player, throwing for 106 yards and rushing for a team-high 85 yards. The team finished with 161 yards on the ground.
