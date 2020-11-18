Badger football season comes to a close with 20-13 playoff loss

The failed fourth-down attempt was the toughest to swallow. The Badgers spent about five minutes from the end of the first quarter into the early second moving down the field, making it to the 11-yard line before they faced a fourth-and-five. But their rush was stopped shy of the first-down marker after just a two-yard gain.

Thanks to their stingy defensive play, those offensive miscues did not loom large by halftime, and the Badgers trailed just 7-0 at the break.

After a pep talk from the Badger coaching staff, the team’s offense came into the second half with a better mindset.

“Once we figured out how to play aggressive, I thought we played better,” Hensler said.

That paid dividends on the first drive of the second half. The Badgers moved down the field in chunks until senior quarterback Tannor Garrels threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to jack-of-all-trades junior Kegan Huber that hit the receiver perfectly in stride for the score. An errant snap on the extra point caused the Badgers to still trail the Spartans 7-6 with 8:29 left in the third quarter.

Brookfield East got the ball back and moved down the field, capping a three-and-a-half-minute drive with a 2-yard rushing score on fourth down by Lee that lengthened the lead to 14-6 at the 4:50 mark.