Badger football seniors leave mark on program

“I think that’s the makeup of most decent teams,” Hensler said. “I think we were more like that this year, just with seniors leading the way and critical components coming from those other classes.”

The team’s seniors took an active role in leading the way, making sure they were able to help teach the younger players at their positions.

“It’s all about building depth. If you have those leaders at the top that step up and guide the younger guys, that helps them step up to better the program in future years,” senior running back Cole Gabor-Pullen said.

Not only will that leadership help the future teams, thanks to a rash of mid-season injuries that thrust the young players into the spotlight, it helped the Badgers fight their way into the playoffs.

With the offseason now upon them, Hensler has two main areas of improvement for his squad.

First off, the team needs to bulk up. While Hensler was quick to praise the athleticism of his returning players, he hopes that the team can add some size and strength to help them in the upcoming year.