Badger football shifts focus after opponent cancels contest

Badger’s football team was busy preparing for to face off against one of its biggest rivals when the team got news of a nightmare scenario: The Oct. 16 game against Waterford was canceled.
Just a day before that contest, on Oct. 15, administrators from Waterford reached out to their counterparts at Badger and the Southern Lakes Conference to postpone the game.
“We canceled the game,” Waterford athletic director Jill Stobber said. “It’s not having enough athletes to compete in the contest.”
Stobber said she could not say whether the lack of athletes was due to the coronavirus or other factors.
Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger referred to the cancellation as being due to “a quarantine situation at Waterford,” but did not specifically say that the quarantine was coronavirus-related.
As of now, the plan is to eventually reschedule the matchup between the Badgers and Wolverines, but no date has been announced. According to Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles, the best way to handle this season’s cancellations is to roll with the punches.
“We just keep plugging along and make sure we’re ready for the games when they do arrive, and that’s all we can do,” Miles said.
This is not the first time SLC teams have had to deal with canceled games, as Wilmot’s first two games of the season on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 were canceled. They have not yet been made up.
However, this is the first time that Badger’s football season has been affected by the cancellations that have spread around the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
Heading into this unprecedented season, Badger head coach Matt Hensler said he and his program knew there was a chance that a game would eventually be canceled.
“None of us like it, and it’s disappointing, but it’s the nature of the beast right now. You’d be hard pressed to think we’d be absolutely immune,” Hensler said.
With their typical Thursday pre-game preparations canceled, as well as the Friday night game itself, the Badgers shifted into beginning preparations for their next competition, an Oct. 23 contest against Wilmot in Lake Geneva.
That break from the routine will be a strange adjustment, but Hensler was optimistic that he and his players would be able to make the most of the tough situation.
“It won’t be a traditional practice, because we don’t have practice on Fridays,” Hensler said. “But we’ll figure something out, and get the guys together and make sure we start the preparation process.”
