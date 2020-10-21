Badger football shifts focus after opponent cancels contest

Badger’s football team was busy preparing for to face off against one of its biggest rivals when the team got news of a nightmare scenario: The Oct. 16 game against Waterford was canceled.

Just a day before that contest, on Oct. 15, administrators from Waterford reached out to their counterparts at Badger and the Southern Lakes Conference to postpone the game.

“We canceled the game,” Waterford athletic director Jill Stobber said. “It’s not having enough athletes to compete in the contest.”

Stobber said she could not say whether the lack of athletes was due to the coronavirus or other factors.

Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger referred to the cancellation as being due to “a quarantine situation at Waterford,” but did not specifically say that the quarantine was coronavirus-related.

As of now, the plan is to eventually reschedule the matchup between the Badgers and Wolverines, but no date has been announced. According to Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles, the best way to handle this season’s cancellations is to roll with the punches.

“We just keep plugging along and make sure we’re ready for the games when they do arrive, and that’s all we can do,” Miles said.