Badger football team closes out regular season with 27-20 rivalry win

BURLINGTON — Badger's football team finished off the regular season with a bang, overcoming a 20-point deficit to claim a 27-20 road win over rival Burlington tonight.

It was a slow start for the Badgers, who found themselves down 20-0 two minutes into the second quarter. The road Badgers were able to get on the board late in the second quarter, but trailed 20-7 at halftime.

Badger chipped away at the deficit again in the third quarter, and with 12 minutes remaining they were only down 20-14. A pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, including one with just 2:19 left in the game, completed the comeback victory for the Badgers.

