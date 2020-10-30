 Skip to main content
Badger football team loses by razor-thin 34-33 margin
O'Laughlin

Running back Taylor O'Laughlin dishes out a strong stiff-arm during the Badgers' 34-33 loss to Elkhorn on Oct. 30.

 Andrew Tucker

ELKHORN — In a season full of close losses, none could be closer than the Badger football team's loss tonight as the squad was defeated 34-33 by Elkhorn.

Both teams mustered up plenty of offense in the first half, and the Elks held a 27-20 lead at halftime. Scoring was more scarce in the second half, but the Elkhorn held a single-point lead 34-33 for much of the fourth quarter. 

Badger had a shot to win, attempting a 24-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining in the game, but Elkhorn's line was able to block the kick to seal the victory.

The Badgers finish out the season with a road trip to Burlington next Friday night.

