Badger football team loses by razor-thin 34-33 margin

ELKHORN — In a season full of close losses, none could be closer than the Badger football team's loss tonight as the squad was defeated 34-33 by Elkhorn.

Both teams mustered up plenty of offense in the first half, and the Elks held a 27-20 lead at halftime. Scoring was more scarce in the second half, but the Elkhorn held a single-point lead 34-33 for much of the fourth quarter.

Badger had a shot to win, attempting a 24-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining in the game, but Elkhorn's line was able to block the kick to seal the victory.

The Badgers finish out the season with a road trip to Burlington next Friday night.

