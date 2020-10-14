Badger football team wins first game of the season 41-21

It was a tough start to the season for the Badger football team.
The team lost each of its first two games by six or fewer points. And in both contests, the Badgers came up just short of regaining the lead with minutes or seconds remaining.
So when the Badgers traveled to Delavan to face the Delavan-Darien Comets on Oct. 9, the team desperately needed to find its form.
Mission accomplished.
With the team firing on all cylinders, the Badgers defeated the Comets 41-21.
“We needed some positive things to happen, so that’s good for us,” head coach Matt Hensler said.
The Badgers started off well, scoring on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Garrels to receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz, and on a 22-yard run by Cole Berghorn to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Delevan-Darien responded before the end of the period, with a 22-yard pass from Josh Mick to Rolando Cerros to cut Badger’s lead to 14-7.
After scoring through the air in the first quarter, Garrels picked up a big score on the ground in the second period, running 63 yards for a touchdown to put the Badgers up 21-7.
The Comets and Badgers alternated scores in the second quarter and Badger led 28-21 at halftime. Badger’s other score in the quarter was a five-yard rushing touchdown by Berghorn.
Although his team led at halftime, Hensler admitted the Badgers did not play well in the first half. The fumbles and defensive miscues that loomed large in the prior losses reared their ugly heads again.
But this time the Badgers avoided those issues without making any schematic changes.
“We didn’t really do anything new, we just communicated and made sure all the guys were on the same page,” Hensler said. “That was it.”
Also, the Badger defense stiffened, shutting out the Comets in the second half.
The Badger offense didn’t score in the third quarter, either, but it came alive in the final period. Garrels rushed for two touchdowns, a 15-yarder and a six-yarder, to add some insurance to the team’s lead.
It was a return to form for the Badger run game, which was uncharacteristically quiet in the team’s first two games. After failing to reach 200 yards in their first two contests, the Badgers gained 371 yards against the Comets. Garrles had 192 yards and Berghorn added 106 yards.
Hensler credited the increased output to his running backs and offensive lineman making great strides in the week between the loss to Union Grove and the win over the Comets.
Next up for the Badger is a road matchup with rival and perennial Southern Lakes Conference title contender Waterford at 7 P.M. on Oct. 16.
The Badger players and coaches know the team has to do to beat the typically well-rounded Wolverines.
“We have to be better, and improve, and do all the stuff we’ve been harping on at a much higher level,” Hensler said.
