Badger football team wins first game of the season 41-21

Although his team led at halftime, Hensler admitted the Badgers did not play well in the first half. The fumbles and defensive miscues that loomed large in the prior losses reared their ugly heads again.

But this time the Badgers avoided those issues without making any schematic changes.

“We didn’t really do anything new, we just communicated and made sure all the guys were on the same page,” Hensler said. “That was it.”

Also, the Badger defense stiffened, shutting out the Comets in the second half.

The Badger offense didn’t score in the third quarter, either, but it came alive in the final period. Garrels rushed for two touchdowns, a 15-yarder and a six-yarder, to add some insurance to the team’s lead.

It was a return to form for the Badger run game, which was uncharacteristically quiet in the team’s first two games. After failing to reach 200 yards in their first two contests, the Badgers gained 371 yards against the Comets. Garrles had 192 yards and Berghorn added 106 yards.

Hensler credited the increased output to his running backs and offensive lineman making great strides in the week between the loss to Union Grove and the win over the Comets.