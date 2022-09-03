Badger pitches shutout against Waterford, Big Foot falls to Columbus in conference openers

The Lake Geneva Badgers opened Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday, Sept. 3 with a 10-0 shutout over Waterford (0-3, 0-1) on the road. Big Foot had a tough test in front of them against undefeated Columbus (3-0, 1-0), losing 75-6.

Badger (2-1, 1-0)

Junior quarterback JP Doyle was 3-of-8 passing for 80 yards and rushed for 64 yards on 18 attempts including an 18-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter. Junior fullback Landon Nottestad had 14 carries for 58 yards. Senior wide receiver Cade Scheideman had one reception for 45 yards, senior Santino Buttita had one for 15 yards and senior tight end Aneas Hayes had one catch for 20 yards. Senior kicker Andrew Karnatz converted on a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Badger defense held Waterford to only 147 total yards of offense, 120 of which were rushing and 27 passing.

The Badgers will be back on their home field Friday, Sept. 9 against Wilmot.

Southern Lakes Conference scores/records

Burlington (1-2, 1-0) 34, Elkhorn (2-1, 0-1) 24.

Westosha Central (3-0, 1-0) 43, Union Grove (0-3, 0-1) 24.

Wilmot (3-0, 1-0) 42, Beloit Memorial (1-2, 0-1).

Big Foot (1-2, 0-1)

Big Foot will look to bounce back in their third consecutive away matchup against Lakeside Lutheran in their next game on Friday, Sept. 9.

Capitol Conference scores/records

Lodi (3-0, 1-0) 12, Lakeside Lutheran (2-1, 0-1) 7.

Beloit Turner (3-0, 1-0) 27, New Glarus/Monticello (0-3, 0-1) 12.

Edgewood (3-0, 1-0) 49, Lake Mills (2-1, 0-1) 35.