Defense proved to be the difference Oct. 18 for Badger, as the varsity football team knocked Waterford from the undefeated ranks.
“It is a great momentum builder for us,” Badger running back Cole Gabor-Pullen said. “They were overlooking us, because they thought they were going to come in and running-clock us like every other team. That was not the case.”
After Waterford, the fifth-ranked Division 2 team in the state, got past midfield on two drives in the second half, the Badger defense shut them down to get the upset 17-7 win at home.
“Our defense has gotten so much better the last few weeks,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. “They were ready and willing today, as they played physical and played hard.”
With 3:18 left in the first quarter, Badger put up the first punch, completing a 12-play scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run from quarterback Grant DuMez to make it 7-0. It did not take long for Waterford to respond, as Dominic Miller burned the Badger defense with a 55-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
DuMez broke the tie by capping off a 19-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown to make it 14-7. After a Waterford punt, Lake Geneva added a 30-yard field goal from DuMez for the team’s first field goal of the season, to take a 17-7 lead with 2.1 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, Waterford pushed the ball into Badger territory twice, as Miller used a 31-yard run to get past midfield on their first drive of the third quarter. The Badgers stood tough on defense, forcing two incomplete passes that required Waterford to punt.
After a 15-play drive that did not lead to any scoring for Badger, Waterford had its third big play of the night, as the Wolverines completed a flea-flicker to get the ball to the 30-yard line. Two plays later, the Badger defense punched the ball out of Waterford quarterback Logan Martinson’s hands on a rush to recover a fumble and get possession back.
Lake Geneva players ran the ball a combined 72 times, as Gabor-Pullen led the way with 108 yards on 33 carries. Tanner Garrels had nine carries for 84 yards, and DuMez had 22 carries for 75 yards.
“We knew that when they were blocking, that there was going to be a free hitter,” Gabor-Pullen said. “Basically, it was just one-on-one with me, and I am going to win that every time.”
Chase Hodkiewicz led the Badger defense in tackles with two, while three different players had one tackle apiece in the 17-7 win.
Waterford was led in rushing by Tanner Keller with eight carries for 87 yards, while Miller had four carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Wolverines had four players with double-digit tackles, led by Jacob Lilla with 16 and Weston Pittlelkow with 13.
With the win, Badger has won four of their last five match-ups with Waterford.
“They are a great football team, and our kids have battled Waterford kids for years,” Hensler said. “Our kids are not intimidated, and it does not matter how good they are. Our kids were willing and ready to play hard.”
Lake Geneva ends the regular season at 6-3, and finished in fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 4-3 record. Badger was scheduled to start the first round of the playoffs Oct. 25 on the road against Burlington.
“This game was huge, and it is nice to get some momentum going as we head into the playoffs,” DuMez said. “Guaranteeing a spot as we were on the bridge, so it was really nice to do that.”