Badger-Waterford football game this Friday called off

Just a day before kickoff of the annual rivalry game between the Badger and Waterford football teams, the matchup has been called off.

The Friday night game between the Wolverines and Badgers was postponed this morning, according to Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles, although no date for a make-up game has been provided yet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is currently unclear which school made the decision to cancel the contest, which was originally set to be played in Waterford at 7 P.M. on Friday.

The next game on Badger's schedule will be a home matchup against Wilmot on Oct. 23 at 7 P.M.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.