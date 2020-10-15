 Skip to main content
Badger-Waterford football game this Friday called off
Huber

Badger junior Kegan Huber, center, carries the ball upfield, thanks to a powerful block by senior Vince Faul, left.

 Andrew Tucker

Just a day before kickoff of the annual rivalry game between the Badger and Waterford football teams, the matchup has been called off. 

The Friday night game between the Wolverines and Badgers was postponed this morning, according to Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles, although no date for a make-up game has been provided yet. 

It is currently unclear which school made the decision to cancel the contest, which was originally set to be played in Waterford at 7 P.M. on Friday. 

The next game on Badger's schedule will be a home matchup against Wilmot on Oct. 23 at 7 P.M.

