Badger-Waterford football game this Friday called off

Badger junior Kegan Huber, center, carries the ball upfield, thanks to a powerful block by senior Vince Faul, left.
Andrew Tucker
Just a day before kickoff of the annual rivalry game between the Badger and Waterford football teams, the matchup has been called off.
The Friday night game between the Wolverines and Badgers was postponed this morning, according to Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles, although no date for a make-up game has been provided yet.
It is currently unclear which school made the decision to cancel the contest, which was originally set to be played in Waterford at 7 P.M. on Friday.
The next game on Badger's schedule will be a home matchup against Wilmot on Oct. 23 at 7 P.M.
Tanner Garrels
Quarterback Tanner Garrels, left, prepares to stiff arm a Westosha defender in Badger’s 41-39 season-opening loss on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Saevyon Talbert Westosha Central
Saeveyon Talbert kicks for the Westosha Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Sept. 25 in the season opener in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Water Jug Badger Opener
Rather than just the usual water and Gatorade, Badger's sidelines also had hand sanitzer and disinfectant spray on hand during the Sept. 25 season opener during the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Tucker
Tanner Garrels 2
Badger quarterback Tanner Garrels evades a Westosha Central tackler in the 2020 season opener in Lake Geneva on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Student Section
The normally jam-packed Badger student section was forced to spread out due to coronavirus attendance restrictions during the Badger football season opener on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Vince Faul
Badger running back Vince Faul sprints through the open field during the team's 41-39 season opening loss to Westosha Central on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Badger Cheerleaders
Badger's cheerleading squad poses during the action at the season-opening football game on Sept. 25 in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Badger Players Stretching
Badger players like Kenneth Police, right, Billy Dzierzanowski, center, and Tyler Deleskiewicz, left, were forced to stretch out and relax while socially distanced in the end zone before the Sept. 25 game began as they were unable to use the team's locker room due to coronavirus concerns.
Andrew Tucker
Westosha Handoff
Quarterback Michael Mulhollon, right, hands off to Kyle Mitchell for the Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Sept. 25 in a Southern Lakes Conference and season opener in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Seth Johnson
Badger linebacker Seth Johnson, center, scoops up a fumble that he would return for a touchdown in Badger's 41-39 loss to Westosha Central on Sept. 25.
Andrew Tucker
Badger Stands
Badger's stands were much more empty than normal just before kickoff on Sept. 25 as coronavirus concerns led to limited fan attendance to the season-opening game against Westosha Central.
Andrew Tucker
Jack Rose Westosha
Jack Rose lines up at receiver for the Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Sept. 25 in a Southern Lakes Conference and season opener in Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tucker
Tyler Deleskiewicz
Badger receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz, right, fights through contact after making a catch during Badger’s Sept. 25 season opener against Westosha Central.
Andrew Tucker
Huber
Andrew Tucker
