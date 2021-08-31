Badger wins first game on home gridiron

Following a narrow loss in their first game of the season on the road, the Badger football team returned for their home opener in Week 2 looking for a bounce-back win.

They got what they needed on Aug. 27, defeating Milton 26-14 for their first win of the year.

“The first win of the season is always important, and to get that done as fast as possible is the goal,” head coach Matt Hensler said.

While Hensler admits getting a victory is nice, with the matchup against Milton being a non-conference game that means little in regards to making the playoffs or winning a Southern Lakes championship, it was more important for the Badgers to play better than the week before than to win the game.

Once again, Badger accomplished that goal, scoring 12 more points and allowing 3 fewer points than in Week 1’s 17-14 loss against Greendale.

On the offensive side of the ball, Hensler was pleased with an improvement from the team’s offensive line, which allowed senior running back Cole Berghorn to dominate the game on the ground.

Berghorn rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, including an 85-yard score in the first quarter that gave the Badgers a lead they would not relinquish.