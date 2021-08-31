Badger wins first game on home gridiron

Following a narrow loss in their first game of the season on the road, the Badger football team returned for their home opener in Week 2 looking for a bounce-back win.
They got what they needed on Aug. 27, defeating Milton 26-14 for their first win of the year.
“The first win of the season is always important, and to get that done as fast as possible is the goal,” head coach Matt Hensler said.
While Hensler admits getting a victory is nice, with the matchup against Milton being a non-conference game that means little in regards to making the playoffs or winning a Southern Lakes championship, it was more important for the Badgers to play better than the week before than to win the game.
Once again, Badger accomplished that goal, scoring 12 more points and allowing 3 fewer points than in Week 1’s 17-14 loss against Greendale.
On the offensive side of the ball, Hensler was pleased with an improvement from the team’s offensive line, which allowed senior running back Cole Berghorn to dominate the game on the ground.
Berghorn rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, including an 85-yard score in the first quarter that gave the Badgers a lead they would not relinquish.
“Our O-Line’s come along and they’re getting better. They’re starting to create some holes and Cole doesn’t need much. He gets a little crease, he can do some damage,” Hensler said.
Badger’s strides also came on the defensive end, as the team intercepted four passes in the game.
The most influential of those picks came halfway through the second quarter when junior safety Seth Johnson snagged a pass from Milton quarterback Terrell Fisher and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put Badger ahead 19-0. That was Johnson’s second pick of the game, after a prior turnover early in the first quarter.
Badger’s defensive backfield helped seal the win with two more interceptions in the fourth quarter, with junior linebacker Joseph Ochoa and senior cornerback Jacob Needle each snagging one.
Hensler believes those interceptions were more a result of what happened before the ball was snapped than what happened once the plays were live.
“We were getting to the right spots pre-snap more often and quicker than we were Week 1. When we do that, and get aligned and get set, you can play a lot more aggressively, a lot faster and our defense really did that,” Hensler said.
Berghorn’s 195-yard game was far and away the top rushing performance, with junior quarterback Cade Scheidman adding 49 yards on the ground. Scheidman, who stepped up in Week 2 after senior Kegan Huber was banged up against Greendale, also went 2-for-4 for 30 yards through the air.
With a 1-1 record against a rigorous pair of out-of-conference games, the Badgers shift their attention to the start of the Southern Lakes Conference season, and they kick off the SLC slate with a bang as they host Waterford in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3.
The annual matchup between the Wolverines and Badgers is a fierce rivalry that often carries Southern Lakes Conference title implications, and as such, it has typically come closer to the end of the season than the start.
Despite the scheduling change, Hensler is not worried about it impacting his team in the slightest.
“This is a little different, but they’re in the same boat. They’ve been very successful and we’ve got to play this game at some time,” Hensler said.