Badgers fall inches short of the comeback in 27-21 loss to Union Grove

For the second week in a row, the Badger football team lost a nailbiter, with tonight's defeat coming in a 27-21 loss against Union Grove in Lake Geneva.
After last week's game was decided in the final minutes, this week's game was decided in the final seconds.
Down by six points and backed up to their own five yard line, Badger needed to drive 95 yards in 3:04. They nearly pulled off the improbable feat, but Kegan Huber was stopped less than a yard shy of the endzone with seconds left and the clock ran out before Badger was able to get off another play.
Union Grove got off to a fast start, scoring 20 points in the first half to hold a 20-7 lead at halftime. Badger clawed back in the second half, but for the second week in a row could not complete the comeback.
Williams Bay
Williams Bay's eight-man football team hit the road to Neenah to face off against St. Mary Catholic, where the Zephyrs soundly defeated the Bulldogs 50-14.
In early August when Big Foot decided to play football next spring, rather than this fall, the athletic department knew there would be some uncertainty in what the team’s schedule would look like. However, a group of familiar faces stepped in to help ease those worries.