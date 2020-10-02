 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers fall inches short of the comeback in 27-21 loss to Union Grove
breaking alert top story

Badgers fall inches short of the comeback in 27-21 loss to Union Grove

{{featured_button_text}}
Berghorn hit

Badger linebacker Cole Berghorn, right, lunges for a hit as Union Grove quarterback Nash Wolf just barely gets off the pass 

 Andrew Tucker

For the second week in a row, the Badger football team lost a nailbiter, with tonight's defeat coming in a 27-21 loss against Union Grove in Lake Geneva.

After last week's game was decided in the final minutes, this week's game was decided in the final seconds. 

Down by six points and backed up to their own five yard line, Badger needed to drive 95 yards in 3:04. They nearly pulled off the improbable feat, but Kegan Huber was stopped less than a yard shy of the endzone with seconds left and the clock ran out before Badger was able to get off another play. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Union Grove got off to a fast start, scoring 20 points in the first half to hold a 20-7 lead at halftime. Badger clawed back in the second half, but for the second week in a row could not complete  the comeback.

Williams Bay

Williams Bay's eight-man football team hit the road to Neenah to face off against St. Mary Catholic, where the Zephyrs soundly defeated the Bulldogs 50-14.

+14 Photos: Badger High School opens football season playing host to Westosha Central

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Foot football returns to Rock Valley Conference
Football

Big Foot football returns to Rock Valley Conference

In early August when Big Foot decided to play football next spring, rather than this fall, the athletic department knew there would be some uncertainty in what the team’s schedule would look like. However, a group of familiar faces stepped in to help ease those worries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics