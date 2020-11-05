Badgers lose third heartbreaker of season in 34-33 gridiron loss to Elkhorn

It did not take long for Elkhorn to regain the lead. The Elks scored on the first play of the next possession, as Rockweiler scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a 34-27 advantage.

The two teams traded punts for their next drives, but Badger was able to string together a scoring drive halfway through the fourth quarter, finishing things off with a three-yard rush by Berghorn. Badger’s point-after was blocked by Elkhorn, though, so the Elks still led 34-33 with 8:34 remaining.

On the ensuing Elkhorn drive, the home team was able to chew more than four minutes off the clock. But they were not able to add to the lead, eventually punting to set up the Badgers at the 29-yard line with 3:54 remaining in the game and all three timeouts at their disposal.

Badger moved down the field in chunks, and a 57-yard rush by running back Carter Lazzaroni set up the Badgers at the five-yard line with a first-and-goal opportunity. The Badgers tried to punch in a rushing score, but through a series of penalties and stuffed runs, they found themselves with a fourth-and-goal at the seven-yard line with 1:23 remaining in the game.