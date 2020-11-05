Badgers lose third heartbreaker of season in 34-33 gridiron loss to Elkhorn

ELKHORN — This fall, the Badger football team has suffered its fair share of close losses.
In week one, the Badgers were 25 yards away from the end zone with just over a minute left, but were unable to score, losing 41-39 to Westosha Central. Against Union Grove a week later, the Badgers were stopped less than a yard away from the end zone as the clock ran out in a 27-21 defeat.
When the Badgers traveled to Elkhorn on Oct. 30, they had a shot at a 24-yard field goal with 1:23 left on the clock. But the Elks blocked the kick to seal a razor-thin 34-33 loss for Badger.
Faced with the third near-miss of the season, Badger head coach Matt Hensler tried to find a silver lining.
“The good news is we’re getting closer. First game it was 20 yards, second game was 18 inches, this game was three inches,” Hensler said.
Badger started the game off strong, forcing a fumble less than a minute into the game and reaching the end zone not long after that, when running back Cole Berghorn scored on a seven-yard rush at the 10:44 mark. The extra point was off the mark, and the Badgers led 6-0.
It only took three minutes for the Elks to get on the scoreboard, marching down the field and capping things off with a one-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Jacob Mogensen to go ahead 7-6.
Neither team reached the end zone in the remaining 7:44 of the first quarter. But it only took 12 seconds in the second quarter before Elkhorn put up points, as running back Jake Rockweiler scored on a 21-yard run to make it a 14-6 lead.
From that point, the Badgers methodically moved down the field and chewed clock, eventually facing a fourth-and-goal opportunity on the 10-yard line with 4:51 remaining in the half. They decided to try for a 27-yard field goal, but kicker Santino Butita’s attempt hit the goalpost and fell to the ground.
Even though there was just under five minutes left until the break, there was a flurry of offense by both teams in that span.
Elkhorn’s Rockweiler broke free for a 61-yard rushing touchdown at the 3:38 mark, though the point-after attempt was no good, giving the Elks a 20-6 advantage.
Badger responded with a quick score of its own, moving down the field in two minutes, as quarterback Tannor Garrels punched in a one-yard rushing score with 1:25 left on the clock. To make up for their earlier missed point-after, the Badgers went for a two-point conversion. There was a fumble on the snap, and as the ball rolled around, Badger lineman Simon Schuessler scooped it up in the end zone to cut the deficit to 20-14.
It took less than a minute for the Elks to get their lead back up to two scores, as Mogensen hauled in a 36-yard touchdown with 33 seconds remaining to make it a 27-14 contest.
Support Local Journalism
With only 27 seconds to go 65 yards without any timeouts, it seemed unlikely the Badgers would be able to reach the end zone before halftime. However, Garrels was able to sling the ball downfield for two consecutive passes to top target Tyler Deleskiewicz, who made a 36-yard catch and a 29-yard touchdown reception with six seconds left to cut it to a 27-20 score after another missed extra point by the Badgers.
On the first possession of the second half, Garrels hit Deleskiewicz for a diving catch to convert on a third-and-long situation to keep the drive alive.
The duo has shined in most of the Badgers’ contests this year so far, but that three-play stretch showed the strength of both players.
“Tannor throws very well, and Tyler runs good routes — a big body — can catch,” Hensler said. “And that’s stuff we’ve been trying to take advantage of all year.”
Despite the strength of the passing game at the end of the first half and beginning of the second, the drive ended in disappointing fashion, as the Badgers coughed up a fumble on the one-yard line, which the Elks recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
The Badger defense held strong, though, forcing a three-and-out to regain possession after an Elks punt. The Badger offense responded with a 56-yard drive that ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Berghorn to tie the game at 27-27 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
It did not take long for Elkhorn to regain the lead. The Elks scored on the first play of the next possession, as Rockweiler scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a 34-27 advantage.
The two teams traded punts for their next drives, but Badger was able to string together a scoring drive halfway through the fourth quarter, finishing things off with a three-yard rush by Berghorn. Badger’s point-after was blocked by Elkhorn, though, so the Elks still led 34-33 with 8:34 remaining.
On the ensuing Elkhorn drive, the home team was able to chew more than four minutes off the clock. But they were not able to add to the lead, eventually punting to set up the Badgers at the 29-yard line with 3:54 remaining in the game and all three timeouts at their disposal.
Badger moved down the field in chunks, and a 57-yard rush by running back Carter Lazzaroni set up the Badgers at the five-yard line with a first-and-goal opportunity. The Badgers tried to punch in a rushing score, but through a series of penalties and stuffed runs, they found themselves with a fourth-and-goal at the seven-yard line with 1:23 remaining in the game.
For the second time in the game, the Badgers sent out their kicking unit for a field goal. But the 24-yard attempt was blocked by Elkhorn’s rushing linemen. With the ball back in their hands, the Elks bled the rest of the clock to seal their victory.
It was a strong offensive performance for the Badgers, who tallied 115 passing yards and a 378-yard rushing total as well. However, with a fumble at the goal line, three missed extra points and a pair of missed field goals, it was not enough for the team to win.
After the Elkhorn loss, the Badgers find themselves with a 2-3 record on the season, although the team has one more chance to bump their record up to .500 when they travel to Burlington to face the rival Demons on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Bay Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Badger Football Practice
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!