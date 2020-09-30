Badgers lose to Westosha Central for first time since 2006 in 41-39 upset

The Falcons needed to get only one first down to seal the victory, but the Badgers stopped them short of the sticks three plays in a row to set up a fourth-and-1 situation at the 38-yard line. Westosha Central’s offense remained on the field to attempt the conversion, but a false start penalty pushed them back five yards and forced them to punt.

Badger threw the kitchen sink at the Westosha offensive line on the punt play, and the pressure allowed a couple of Badger players to sneak through, blocking the punt and giving the Badgers the ball on the 25-yard line with 1:26 left in the game.

However, another mental mistake reared its ugly head on the first play, as a holding penalty sent the Badgers back to the 37-yard line and first-and-22. Badger was only able to pick up six yards combined on the first three plays, making it fourth-and-16 on the 31-yard line with 1:01 on the clock.

Garrels threw a nice ball to receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz at the goal line, but a Westosha defensive back made a play to knock the pass away and seal the upset once and for all.

It was a nice debut under center for Garrels, who rushed for 115 yards and two scores in his first game as the Badgers’ quarterback, although a pair of fumbles made for an imperfect stat line.