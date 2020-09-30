Badgers lose to Westosha Central for first time since 2006 in 41-39 upset

Eventually, all good things must come to an end.
The Badger football team learned that the hard way Sept. 25 when the program’s 13-game win streak against Westosha Central was snapped, as the Falcons came into Lake Geneva and pulled off a 41-39 upset in the season opener that was not decided until the game’s final minutes.
Badger had not lost to Westosha since the 2006 season, when the Falcons topped the Badgers 20-13. That contest came the season before Badger head coach Matt Hensler was hired, meaning the coach’s previously undefeated 13-0 record against Westosha Central was given its first blemish.
In the first game of the 2020 season, Hensler felt like his players had not quite gotten acclimated to their new varsity surroundings yet.
“We were playing a lot of new guys today, and we had first-game jitters. We had a million mistakes,” Hensler said.
The game started just about as upbeat as possible, as Badger’s jack-of-all-trades Kegan Huber returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Badger missed the extra point, but nonetheless the team had a 6-0 lead 14 seconds into the contest.
That momentum kept up as Badger forced a turnover on downs on Westosha Central’s first offensive possession, allowing the home team to take over at midfield. Badger’s first major mistake of the game came a few minutes later when the team coughed up a fumble that gave the ball back to the Falcons at the 38-yard line.
Westosha Central’s first snap was off target, and the ball flew past the head of quarterback Michael Mulhollon. Sophomore Badger linebacker Seth Johnson scooped the ball off the turf and ran it into the end zone for a 35-yard defensive score in his first game at the varsity level. The Badgers went for a two-point conversion and failed, making it a 12-0 lead with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
Badger forced another WCHS turnover on downs on the next drive, but once again Badger fumbled, for their second turnover of the game.
This time, Westosha was able to hold onto the ball, driving down the field and eventually scoring on a 37-yard scamper by Mulhollon to trim Badger’s lead to 12-7.
Following the touchdown, the Badgers fumbled for the third drive in a row, giving the Falcons the ball in prime scoring territory at the 34-yard line.
While many of Badger’s mistakes in the first game of the year could be explained by the team’s lack of two-a-day practices and a scrimmage due to coronavirus concerns, Hensler said that fumbling the ball is the one area of the game that he could not look past.
“They’ve known since freshman year that is inexcusable. There’s no excuse for that — period,” Hensler said.
The Badger defense bailed out the offense, forcing a turnover on downs for the third time in the first half, giving the offense the ball back at the 39-yard line.
On the first play of the Badgers’ drive, senior quarterback Tanner Garrels broke free for a 61-yard touchdown in the team’s most exciting offensive play of the day. However, a holding penalty negated the play, and Badger was forced to punt a few plays later.
Early in the Falcons’ drive, they lost a fumble, which gave Badger the ball back around midfield with 5:53 left until halftime. The Badgers methodically drove down the field, and senior running back Carter Lazzaroni capped the drive with a one-yard rushing score to put Badger ahead 19-7 at halftime.
When play resumed in the second half, the Falcons offense broke free of the Badgers’ containment. On the first play, running back Jakob Simmons broke a 59-yard touchdown run that cut it to a 19-14 Badger advantage.
Support Local Journalism
After a Badger punt, Falcons quarterback Mulhollon completed a 68-yard pass to receiver Jack Rose, which put Westosha Central just on the precipice of the end zone. A few plays later, Mulhollon scored to put Westosha ahead 20-19.
The Badgers would never hold the lead again.
On the next drive, Badger was forced to punt once again. Continuing the third-quarter momentum, Westosha scored on a 38-yard pass from Mulhollon to Rose to go ahead 27-19 with 2:16 left, to finish off the scoring for the 20-0 third quarter.
Badger was able to get back in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, thanks to a six-yard touchdown run by Garrels with 9:24 remaining in the game. Badger attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game, but was stopped short, and the score remained a 27-25 Westosha lead.
With both defenses reeling in the second half, it was clear that the game was set to become a shootout.
The Falcons responded to Badger’s score with one of their own, marching down the field and scoring in just under two and a half minutes, as Simmons scored his second touchdown of the game on a 24-yard rush. A roughing the kicker penalty by Badger on the extra point gave Westosha an opportunity for an easier two-point conversion, and they capitalized, making it a 35-25 score with 7:05 left on the clock.
Badger was also able to manufacture a quick scoring drive, needing 1:51 to charge down and score off a 17-yard run by Cole Berghorn. Badger opted for an extra point this time, cutting the deficit to 35-32 with 5:14 remaining.
Westosha could have spent the next drive slowly moving down the field and burning up the clock to seal the victory, but instead they put the pedal to the medal with a 52-yard quarterback run that set up a 10-yard rushing score by Simmons. There was a bad snap on the extra point, which left the Falcons’ lead at just 41-32 with 3:00 left in the game.
Not known for their fast-paced passing attack, the situation seemed dire for Badger. However, a couple of quick long runs and a 27-yard pass from Garrels to receiver Joey Amann set the stage for Garrels to score on a six-yard rush and cut the score to 41-39 with 1:46 remaining.
The Falcons needed to get only one first down to seal the victory, but the Badgers stopped them short of the sticks three plays in a row to set up a fourth-and-1 situation at the 38-yard line. Westosha Central’s offense remained on the field to attempt the conversion, but a false start penalty pushed them back five yards and forced them to punt.
Badger threw the kitchen sink at the Westosha offensive line on the punt play, and the pressure allowed a couple of Badger players to sneak through, blocking the punt and giving the Badgers the ball on the 25-yard line with 1:26 left in the game.
However, another mental mistake reared its ugly head on the first play, as a holding penalty sent the Badgers back to the 37-yard line and first-and-22. Badger was only able to pick up six yards combined on the first three plays, making it fourth-and-16 on the 31-yard line with 1:01 on the clock.
Garrels threw a nice ball to receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz at the goal line, but a Westosha defensive back made a play to knock the pass away and seal the upset once and for all.
It was a nice debut under center for Garrels, who rushed for 115 yards and two scores in his first game as the Badgers’ quarterback, although a pair of fumbles made for an imperfect stat line.
When Hensler was asked what made this game different than his 13 prior wins over Westosha Central, the coach praised Mulhollon and Simmons for their athletic ability. Simmons ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while the quarterback Mulhollan rushed for 147 yards and two scores while also throwing for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Badger will get a shot to bounce back at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 when the team plays its homecoming game against Union Grove.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!