Badgers seek new quarterback before season debut

The Badger football team has been a model of consistency, qualifying for the playoffs in each of the past 14 years. While the Badgers would love to make another postseason run this year, with all the uncertainty that the coronavirus has sewn, the goalposts have shifted a bit.

“This is not coach talk or whatever. Our goal is to play seven games. That’s it. Making it through the season is the only goal we have,” head coach Matt Hensler said.

Even if their No. 1 goal has changed, the Badgers are still focused on their typical season goal: winning the Southern Lakes Conference. In fact, with only games against SLC foes on the docket, the Badgers will be able to face off against their conference rivals week in and week out.

After many of the top players from last year’s Southern Lakes Conference squads graduated, this year looks to be a wide-open race to the top.

In fact, Badger’s misfortunes from last year might be its advantage this season. The 2019 Badger squad got hit with a number of injuries throughout their 6-4 season, which forced a number of juniors, sophomores and freshmen into the spotlight, whether they were ready or not.

Now this season, with those players returning with a bit of experience, Badger might be a step ahead of its opponents.