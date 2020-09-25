Badgers seek new quarterback before season debut

The Badger football team has been a model of consistency, qualifying for the playoffs in each of the past 14 years. While the Badgers would love to make another postseason run this year, with all the uncertainty that the coronavirus has sewn, the goalposts have shifted a bit.
“This is not coach talk or whatever. Our goal is to play seven games. That’s it. Making it through the season is the only goal we have,” head coach Matt Hensler said.
Even if their No. 1 goal has changed, the Badgers are still focused on their typical season goal: winning the Southern Lakes Conference. In fact, with only games against SLC foes on the docket, the Badgers will be able to face off against their conference rivals week in and week out.
After many of the top players from last year’s Southern Lakes Conference squads graduated, this year looks to be a wide-open race to the top.
In fact, Badger’s misfortunes from last year might be its advantage this season. The 2019 Badger squad got hit with a number of injuries throughout their 6-4 season, which forced a number of juniors, sophomores and freshmen into the spotlight, whether they were ready or not.
Now this season, with those players returning with a bit of experience, Badger might be a step ahead of its opponents.
Offensively, one role the Badgers have to fill is perhaps the most important on the field: the quarterback. After the graduation of last year’s starter, Grant DuMez, the Badgers have not yet named their starter. Senior Tanner Garrels and juniors Chandler Loveridge-Flores and Kegan Huber are all competing for the job in the first weeks of practice.
Whether he ends up under center or somewhere else, Garrels will no doubt be a key part of the Badger offense. Last season, he was third on the team in rushing with 534 yards and six touchdowns, as well as first on the team in receiving with 149 yards. The Badgers also bring back their second and third leading receivers in Tyler Deleskiewicz and Zach Lindbloom, who had 111 yards and 73 yards respectively, although the Badger offense does not typically feature a robust passing attack.
On the defensive side of the ball, Badger brings back Carter Lazzaroni, a linebacker who is the team’s only returning all-conference member, after he earned an honorable mention for serving as the team’s third highest tackler with 61 stops on the season. Huber and Deleskiewicz both saw plenty of playing time on the defensive side of the ball as well, with Huber playing defensive back and Deleskiewicz serving as a linebacker.
With the Badgers bringing back some experienced players at a variety of positions, their starting lineup looks quite strong. What Hensler emphasizes, though, is that the players behind them on the depth chart need to be ready to step up in case of emergency as well.
“We have some good kids at every position group, and we’re just looking for depth. It’s one of those things, like if you’re playing Madden football and you can turn off injuries and fatigue; if we could do that, we’d be alright,” Hensler said.
If the Badgers are able to stay healthy, a conference championship could be in their future. And if the WIAA is able to hold some sort of playoffs, the team will have a good shot at making their 15th straight appearance.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!