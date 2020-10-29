Bay football team loses big in 70-7 defeat against Belmont

It has been a trying season for the Williams Bay football team, which has lost each of its first five games of the year. The most lopsided loss came Oct. 23, as the Bulldogs lost a 70-7 road matchup against Belmont.

Things did not start off badly for the Bay, as they surprised the Braves with an onside kick and recovered the ball on the game’s opening kickoff. WBHS moved the ball down the field, picking up a few first downs. However, they eventually stalled out shy of the end zone, unable to put up points with the golden opportunity they had at the start of the game.

Head coach Jon Tomaszewski said that the team’s inability to capitalize on those types of chances has been one of their big weaknesses, and is something they will need to improve prior to the final game of the year Oct. 30 against Elkhart Lake if they hope to pick up a win this season.

“We’ve had other instances throughout the year where we force a turnover, or something, and didn’t capitalize on that,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s just taking advantage of the opportunities presented to us.”