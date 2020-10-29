Bay football team loses big in 70-7 defeat against Belmont

It has been a trying season for the Williams Bay football team, which has lost each of its first five games of the year. The most lopsided loss came Oct. 23, as the Bulldogs lost a 70-7 road matchup against Belmont.
Things did not start off badly for the Bay, as they surprised the Braves with an onside kick and recovered the ball on the game’s opening kickoff. WBHS moved the ball down the field, picking up a few first downs. However, they eventually stalled out shy of the end zone, unable to put up points with the golden opportunity they had at the start of the game.
Head coach Jon Tomaszewski said that the team’s inability to capitalize on those types of chances has been one of their big weaknesses, and is something they will need to improve prior to the final game of the year Oct. 30 against Elkhart Lake if they hope to pick up a win this season.
“We’ve had other instances throughout the year where we force a turnover, or something, and didn’t capitalize on that,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s just taking advantage of the opportunities presented to us.”
After Williams Bay could not score on that opening drive, Belmont was off to the races. The Braves scored five touchdowns in the remainder of the first quarter, adding a two-point conversion each time, jumping out to a 40-0 lead after just 12 minutes of play.
Early in the second quarter, Belmont scored twice more with another pair of two-point conversions to go ahead 56-0.
The Bulldogs had a spark of life at that point when running back Julian Klein busted free for a 67-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bulldogs their only points of the game with 7:34 remaining until halftime. Belmont’s defense exerted pressure on the ends of the line, but Klein instead ran right up the middle to exploit the defense’s weakness where there were few defenders, turning on the jets to zoom into the open field and into the end zone.
Belmont got back on the scoreboard two more times in the second quarter, kicking an extra point each time, bringing the game’s score to 70-7 by halftime. Neither team scored in the second half.
Williams Bay will travel to Elkhart Lake in Sheboygan County on Oct. 30 to try to pick up the team’s first win of the season. When Williams Bay and Elkhart met up in the first game of the season on Sept. 25, the Resorters won a 52-14 game.
