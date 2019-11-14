Bay looks back on first varsity season

Regardless of the fact that the team’s record was not as strong as they hoped, just having a team again for the first time in four years was a big boost to Williams Bay High School’s athletic department. And the community rallied around the team.

“Even though it wasn’t a very good season in my opinion, people were still out there supporting us,” Jake Oertel said.

“I think the pride was definitely there,” added Cole Oertel, his brother.

More than just bringing the fans back into the stands, Tomaszewski believes that the fact that the team played through the season will serve as a major recruiting tool for future years.

“I think the biggest part was offering some credibility to it. This was the first year, people thought, ‘Are they going to survive, are they going to make it through?” Tomaszewski said. “Having competitive games there at the end, and not everything being a blowout, definitely helped the cause.”

The increased attention already showed itself during the year, as four new players joined after the season began, growing the roster size from 16 to 20.