Bay's Jake Oertel makes football all-star team

When Williams Bay High School revived its football program in 2017 with a junior varsity eight-man team, the Bulldogs needed leaders.
One such player was receiver Jake Oertel, the team’s most explosive player in 2019 and 2020—the program’s first two years at the varsity level.
Oertel’s importance to the Bulldogs was acknowledged by the state. He was chosen as one of the 19 seniors on the South eight-man team in the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games on July 16 in Oshkosh.
“Even after the season’s finished, he’s been in the weight room a lot working with those younger guys, coaching them up and showing this is what you need to do if you want to be successful, so it was great to see him be rewarded with this honor,” Bay coach Jon Tomaszewski said
Oertel had a stellar senior season, catching 28 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in six games, and earning all-Southern Conference first team honors.
“When you see Jake, he is one of those freakish athletes: 6-4, well built, he’s got good speed to go along with it,” Tomaszewski said. “He’s aggressive with the ball in his hands, he’s got all those traits and he really pops when you watch him in a game.”
It also helped Oertel that the coach of the South All-Star team saw him play twice last season—Belmont’s Brandon Wiese.
Oertel said he believes he knows exactly which play against the Braves might have swayed Wiese’s thinking.
“It was a kick return, we did a little trick play where Ethan Marunde pitched it back to me and I ran for an 80-yard touchdown return,” Oertel said. “I think that really put me on the spot.”
Oertel honored to be chosen for the game, which might be the final contet of his career. While he got some offers to play at the collegiate level, Oertel will focus on his academics at Iowa State this fall. He plans to try out for the Cyclones’ team as a walk-on.
Oertel said he knows making a Division 1 Power Five conference squad would be difficult, so he wants to savor his experience in Oshkosh.
“When it comes down to it, sports can only last for so long and your education lasts forever,” Oertel said. “I am still very fortunate to be able to play at least one last time and represent the Williams Bay Bulldogs as a football team.”