Bay's Jake Oertel makes football all-star team

When Williams Bay High School revived its football program in 2017 with a junior varsity eight-man team, the Bulldogs needed leaders.

One such player was receiver Jake Oertel, the team’s most explosive player in 2019 and 2020—the program’s first two years at the varsity level.

Oertel’s importance to the Bulldogs was acknowledged by the state. He was chosen as one of the 19 seniors on the South eight-man team in the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games on July 16 in Oshkosh.

“Even after the season’s finished, he’s been in the weight room a lot working with those younger guys, coaching them up and showing this is what you need to do if you want to be successful, so it was great to see him be rewarded with this honor,” Bay coach Jon Tomaszewski said

Oertel had a stellar senior season, catching 28 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in six games, and earning all-Southern Conference first team honors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When you see Jake, he is one of those freakish athletes: 6-4, well built, he’s got good speed to go along with it,” Tomaszewski said. “He’s aggressive with the ball in his hands, he’s got all those traits and he really pops when you watch him in a game.”