Big Foot beats former rival for first win

The Chiefs also had the only score of the third quarter when Demco rushed for a 32-yard touchdown for a 27-6 lead.

While East Troy found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, on a rushing and receiving touchdown both scored by senior Silas Heimos, Big Foot still held a two-score lead by the game’s end.

Much of Big Foot’s success this year will be decided by the performance of their three-pronged offensive attack in Demco, Hertel and Schmitz, and all three played well against the Trojans.

Demco had a hand in all four of the team’s touchdown, rushing for 62 yards and two scores while going 4-for-8 for 76 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions through the air.

Hertel was the team’s leading rusher, tallying 156 yards on just 10 carries for a phenomenal 15.6 yards per carry average, also hauling in one receiving touchdown with two catches for four yards. As a linebacker on the defensive side, Hertel tied for the team lead with 11 tackles while also forcing a fumble.

Schmitz was Big Foot’s top receiver, catching two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.