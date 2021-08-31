Big Foot beats former rival for first win

The Big Foot football team started the season with a loss to a familiar foe in Whitewater, but turned things around in Week 2 by beating another well-acquainted adversary.
On Aug. 27 the Chiefs hosted East Troy, and the home town crowd was treated to a 27-18 win over the former Rock Valley Conference rival Trojans.
With a daunting conference schedule looming after the game against East Troy, head coach Mike Welden could sense that the team needed a strong performance in their home opener.
“I think we needed, at a minimum, to play well so we had some momentum going into the conference season. I think certain aspects of our game we definitely picked up compared to Week 1,” Welden said.
Big Foot grabbed the lead early, when senior quarterback Basil Demco scored on a 10-yard rush for a 7-0 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans had a chance to tie the game halfway through the second quarter when they scored on a 14-yard rush by quarterback Ryan Weed. However, after a missed extra point, Big Foot still led 7-6.
From that point on, the Chiefs never looked back.
Demco passed for a pair of touchdowns in the remainder of the quarter, with a 6-yard score to junior running back Jax Hertel and a 30-yard strike to senior receiver Alex Schmitz, giving Big Foot a 20-6 lead heading into halftime.
The Chiefs also had the only score of the third quarter when Demco rushed for a 32-yard touchdown for a 27-6 lead.
While East Troy found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, on a rushing and receiving touchdown both scored by senior Silas Heimos, Big Foot still held a two-score lead by the game’s end.
Much of Big Foot’s success this year will be decided by the performance of their three-pronged offensive attack in Demco, Hertel and Schmitz, and all three played well against the Trojans.
Demco had a hand in all four of the team’s touchdown, rushing for 62 yards and two scores while going 4-for-8 for 76 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions through the air.
Hertel was the team’s leading rusher, tallying 156 yards on just 10 carries for a phenomenal 15.6 yards per carry average, also hauling in one receiving touchdown with two catches for four yards. As a linebacker on the defensive side, Hertel tied for the team lead with 11 tackles while also forcing a fumble.
Schmitz was Big Foot’s top receiver, catching two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
However, Welden was quick to point out that the trio would not have had the stellar performances they had if not for the improvement the team’s young offensive line made over the course of a week.
“We’re not a finished product, but they definitely made some strides in the right direction compared to some of the errors they did make in Week 1,” Welden said.
Despite some gaudy offensive statistics, Welden wants his team to be more consistent offensively, banking less on boom plays that offset three-and-outs, and being able to chew more clock to give the team’s defense more of a rest.
That additional consistency will be even more crucial once the Chiefs get into the grind of their Capitol Conference schedule, which starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 with a road trip to face Lakeside Lutheran.
The Capitol’s eight-team lineup features a trio of teams in the Top 10 of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s first Division 4 rankings of the season, as well as two more teams that have started the season 2-0 in non-conference games.
With such a difficult slate of teams week-in and week-out, Welden knows both the Chiefs coaches and players need to bring their A-game every time they step on the turf.
“It’s going to be one of those years where you’ve got to come to play every single week, otherwise, you’ll probably get embarrassed out there,” Welden said.