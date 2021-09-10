 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Foot falls to one of state's best, plus scores from Badger and Williams Bay
alert top story

Big Foot falls to one of state's best, plus scores from Badger and Williams Bay

{{featured_button_text}}
Demco

Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco calls out a play at the line of scrimmage during the Chiefs' Sept. 10 loss to Lodi.

 Andrew Tucker

WALWORTH — Big Foot had a tall task when Lodi came to town Friday night, and while the Chiefs hung tough, the Blue Devils were too much to handle in a 38-6 defeat. 

Lodi came into the game with a 3-0 record while outscoring foes 120-0, earning themselves a third-place ranking in this week's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was an even game for the first three quarters, with a 14-6 Lodi lead heading into the fourth, but the Blue Devils scored three times and added a field goal in the final period to seal the decisive victory.

Other action

Badger moved to 2-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday night, hitting the road to face Wilmot and winning a 51-32 game.

Williams Bay was also on the road, though the Bulldogs lost 62-6 to Sturgeon Bay.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: First day of Big Foot football practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics