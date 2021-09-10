Big Foot falls to one of state's best, plus scores from Badger and Williams Bay

WALWORTH — Big Foot had a tall task when Lodi came to town Friday night, and while the Chiefs hung tough, the Blue Devils were too much to handle in a 38-6 defeat.
Lodi came into the game with a 3-0 record while outscoring foes 120-0, earning themselves a third-place ranking in this week's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll.
It was an even game for the first three quarters, with a 14-6 Lodi lead heading into the fourth, but the Blue Devils scored three times and added a field goal in the final period to seal the decisive victory.
Other action
Badger moved to 2-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play on Friday night, hitting the road to face Wilmot and winning a 51-32 game.
Williams Bay was also on the road, though the Bulldogs lost 62-6 to Sturgeon Bay.