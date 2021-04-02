Big Foot fields spur economic opportunity

In 2018, the Big Foot High School district asked for almost $9 million to upgrade athletic facilities. If the referendum passed, Big Foot’s improved facilities would among the finest in southeastern Wisconsin, supporters predicted.
“I think Big Foot is going to be a premier school in the area,” then-principal Dan Dowden said at the time.
Three years later, that premier status has paid dividends.
This spring Big Foot has not only been able to play its own sports schedule worry-free on the turf fields, but other schools in the area have traveled to Walworth to utilize the facilities.
Field reservations will bring in about $2,000 for the Big Foot school district this spring, a revenue source that would not have happened in a normal year.
Last fall as schools across the state decided to delay their fall sports seasons into the spring as a coronavirus precaution, one downside to the plan that schools immediately picked up on was the potential for field overuse.
With football and boys soccer alternate fall season played starting in early March, followed directly by a girls soccer season in late April, natural grass fields would be torn up to dirt if there was too much rainy weather.
For a number of schools across Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties, they realized Big Foot’s facilities offered a solution.
“Girls soccer’s coming up real quick, right after football ends, we were worried about the usage,” Clinton athletic director Tyree Gamble said. “Spring can sometimes be really wet, so we thought it was a good idea to at least move a couple football games over to Big Foot and that will give our field some time to get into its spring routine and start to grow new grass.”
Not only does BFHS have a turf field in their football stadium, there is also an adjacent practice field that is outfitted with turf that can be used for games as well, allowing varsity and junior varsity games to occur simultaneously for easier travel for all teams involved.
As more schools started to come to the same conclusion over the past few months, Big Foot athletic director Mike Welden started to receive plenty of calls from schools gauging the fields’ availability.
So far, five schools have scheduled approximately 10 games at the Chiefs’ facilities, all coming within the first few weeks of the season.
Most schools are optimistic that their natural grass fields will be in playable shape by the middle of April. However, if mother nature does not cooperate, there could be more games scheduled throughout the back half of the season as well.
“If we have a rainy spring, I don’t know if the lights will ever be shut off out here,” Welden said.
For some of the schools that will be playing at Big Foot this spring, their administrations think fans traveling to watch games at facilities in a neighboring community might spur on some interest in new sports fields of their own.
“You hope that having to do some of these things, people go and see some of these facilities and the benefits the district has, you’d think people open their eyes to that,” Milton athletic director Jeff Spiwak said.
The benefits for Big Foot and the Walworth community span beyond just the fact that the Chiefs football and soccer teams will be able to play on their home field this spring.
Besides just the money the school district will receive from the neighboring athletic departments, more generally, the players and their families will be around town before and after the games as well.
“With outsiders coming in every single weekend, stopping at our local places to eat and buy things, I think that’s cool that this will help the community thrive even more,” Welden said.