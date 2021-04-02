Big Foot fields spur economic opportunity

“Girls soccer’s coming up real quick, right after football ends, we were worried about the usage,” Clinton athletic director Tyree Gamble said. “Spring can sometimes be really wet, so we thought it was a good idea to at least move a couple football games over to Big Foot and that will give our field some time to get into its spring routine and start to grow new grass.”

Not only does BFHS have a turf field in their football stadium, there is also an adjacent practice field that is outfitted with turf that can be used for games as well, allowing varsity and junior varsity games to occur simultaneously for easier travel for all teams involved.

As more schools started to come to the same conclusion over the past few months, Big Foot athletic director Mike Welden started to receive plenty of calls from schools gauging the fields’ availability.

So far, five schools have scheduled approximately 10 games at the Chiefs’ facilities, all coming within the first few weeks of the season.

Most schools are optimistic that their natural grass fields will be in playable shape by the middle of April. However, if mother nature does not cooperate, there could be more games scheduled throughout the back half of the season as well.