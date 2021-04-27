Big Foot football falls 41-22 in season's only road game

The Chiefs could not respond, stalling on a pair of drives before the Crimson Tide scored its second touchdown of the game with seven seconds left in the first quarter. Senior running back Ethan Krause caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Chiefs had another fruitless drive and turned the ball over on downs near midfield. They got the ball back thanks to a fumble recovery, which BFHS’s offense turned into six points. Sophomore running back Jax Hertel scored on a seven-yard run. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good, and the score was 14-6 with 6:48 left in the half.

On Edgerton’s next drive, Big Foot’s defense forced a turnover on downs just outside the red zone with 4:11 left until halftime.

Chiefs collapse

From that point on, everything that could go wrong for the Chiefs did go wrong.

Demco threw his first interception of the game with 3:06 left. A minute later, Krause scored on an eight-yard run to make it 21-6.

On the first play of Big Foot’s ensuing drive, senior defensive back Konner Knauf intercepted a pass and returned it to the five-yard line. That set up a five-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to junior receiver Shane Kisting for a 28-6 lead with 1:48 left.