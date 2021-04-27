Big Foot football falls 41-22 in season's only road game

EDGERTON — Coaches everywhere say it all the the time: Players need to play the entire game.
On April 23, Big Foot played well enough for 45 of the game’s 48 minutes, but a three-minute stretch of poor play led to a 41-22 loss to Edgerton.
In the final three minutes of the first half, Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco threw three interceptions and the Chiefs’ defense allowed three touchdowns. That helped the Crimson Tide turn a 14-6 lead into an insurmountable 34-6 advantage at halftime.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way,” Big Foot head coach Mike Welden said. “Momentum’s a funny thing in football, and they got a ton of momentum at the last five minutes of the second quarter.”
Surprising start
With the Chiefs playing their only road game of the season, they needed a little extra enthusiasm at the start of the game without the energy of their hometown crowd.
To get that much-needed boost, Big Foot attempted an onside kick on the game’s opening kickoff and that element of surprise led to a Chiefs recovery.
Big Foot used that momentum and drove to the 19-yeard line before stalling on a fourth-down conversion. Edgerton moved 81 yards in just under five minutes and scored on a two-yard pass from senior quarterback Drew Hanson to senior running back Breydon Simmons to go up 7-0.
The Chiefs could not respond, stalling on a pair of drives before the Crimson Tide scored its second touchdown of the game with seven seconds left in the first quarter. Senior running back Ethan Krause caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, the Chiefs had another fruitless drive and turned the ball over on downs near midfield. They got the ball back thanks to a fumble recovery, which BFHS’s offense turned into six points. Sophomore running back Jax Hertel scored on a seven-yard run. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good, and the score was 14-6 with 6:48 left in the half.
On Edgerton’s next drive, Big Foot’s defense forced a turnover on downs just outside the red zone with 4:11 left until halftime.
Chiefs collapse
From that point on, everything that could go wrong for the Chiefs did go wrong.
Demco threw his first interception of the game with 3:06 left. A minute later, Krause scored on an eight-yard run to make it 21-6.
On the first play of Big Foot’s ensuing drive, senior defensive back Konner Knauf intercepted a pass and returned it to the five-yard line. That set up a five-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to junior receiver Shane Kisting for a 28-6 lead with 1:48 left.
The Chiefs’ third interception of the game came at 1:29 and set up the Crimson Tide at the 21-yard line. Edgerton made it 34-6 with a 15-yard screen pass touchdown to sophomore Beau Allison.
Second half turnaround
While the victory appeared out of reach, Big Foot played better in the second half as they outscored the Crimson Tide 16-7.
On their first drive of the third quarter, the Chiefs marched down into the red zone before a handful of penalties set them up at the 22-yard line for a fourth-and-21 attempt. Welden dialed up a bit of razzle-dazzle and it paid off as Demco threw a backwards pass to senior receiver Eli Greco, who then threw downfield to junior receiver Alex Schmitz for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 34-14.
Why the trickery?
“We’ve practiced it all year and haven’t been in a situation to run it," Welden said. "The kids wanted it. And, partly, nothing else was working.”
Edgerton scored near the period as Knauf caught a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 41-14.
Big Foot scored the lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when Demco hit junior receiver Tyler Wilson about 20-yards deep across the middle of the field and Wilson rumbled another 20 yards down the field for a 44-yard touchdown. Schmitz caught a two-point conversion to bring the final score to 41-22.
Demco had a tough game, going 13-for-28 for 159 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Greco led the Chiefs in receiving with eight catches for 89 yards.
Hertel had 97 of Big Foot’s 154 rushing yards, on 15 carries, as well as scoring the team’s only rushing touchdown.
Looking ahead
After playing their only road game of the season, the Chiefs will return home for their season finale at 7 p.m. April 30.
Big Foot was originally scheduled to play East Troy, but the Trojans cancelled the game and BFHS is currently seeking a new opponent.
The Chiefs will look to improve their record to 3-3 and end the season on a positive note. For them to do that, they need to get back to the one consistent hallmark of Big Foot football: a stout ground game.
“We’re not able to physically run the ball on offense because we don’t have that attitude right now. That hurts to say that,” Welden said. “It feels like it’s been a long time since we have been able to run the ball consistently.”