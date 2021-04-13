Big Foot football holds on for tight win 21-20 over Beloit Turner

That touchdown served as a wakeup call for Big Foot, as the defense would stiffen and keep the Trojans out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half.

“We came out flat, everybody knows it, but we worked together to improve,” Schmitz said.

Big Foot’s offense could not get much momentum in the first quarter, moving into Beloit territory twice, but failing to convert on fourth down on both drives.

On the Chiefs’ first drive of the second quarter, though, the scoring started when junior quarterback Basil Demco punched in a one-yard QB sneak with 4:40 left in the quarter. Demco tossed a two-point conversion pass to Schmitz, giving Big Foot an 8-7 lead that held until halftime.

After a pair of physical games in the first two weeks, the battered Big Foot players were down a few players, and those that remained on the field were running on fumes in the first half.

Head coach Mike Welden knew that if his team was going to win, they needed to return to their trademark smash-mouth style after the break.

“We talked about it at halftime, on both sides of the ball we were not physical,” Welden said. “We needed to get the tone reset, and worry about us, and I think we did that in the second half.”