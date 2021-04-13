Big Foot football holds on for tight win 21-20 over Beloit Turner

WALWORTH — Stellar offensive and defensive plays typically dominate the highlight reels of a football game.
But in Big Foot’s 21-20 win over Beloit Turner on a rainy afternoon April 10, it was the special teams play that stole the show.
Beloit scored a touchdown with 2:17 remaining in the game, cutting Big Foot’s lead to a single point and lining up for an extra point to tie the contest. The Chiefs loaded up the line of scrimmage, and that pressure caused the Trojans’ offensive line into a false start.
After the ball was moved back to the eight-yard line, Big Foot brought heavy pressure again, causing the kick to come up short and sealing the win.
It was no surprise to Big Foot’s coaches and players that their kick blocking unit was such an essential part of their victory.
“Special teams is really important to us,” said junior wide receiver Alex Schmitz. “We’re always told that if we need a break, it can’t be on special teams, we need our guys out there on special teams.”
Slow start
For the second week in a row, the Chiefs found themselves in a hole early.
Beloit received the opening kickoff, then moved down the field and scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown by senior Colton Crall to go ahead 7-0.
That touchdown served as a wakeup call for Big Foot, as the defense would stiffen and keep the Trojans out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half.
“We came out flat, everybody knows it, but we worked together to improve,” Schmitz said.
Big Foot’s offense could not get much momentum in the first quarter, moving into Beloit territory twice, but failing to convert on fourth down on both drives.
On the Chiefs’ first drive of the second quarter, though, the scoring started when junior quarterback Basil Demco punched in a one-yard QB sneak with 4:40 left in the quarter. Demco tossed a two-point conversion pass to Schmitz, giving Big Foot an 8-7 lead that held until halftime.
After a pair of physical games in the first two weeks, the battered Big Foot players were down a few players, and those that remained on the field were running on fumes in the first half.
Head coach Mike Welden knew that if his team was going to win, they needed to return to their trademark smash-mouth style after the break.
“We talked about it at halftime, on both sides of the ball we were not physical,” Welden said. “We needed to get the tone reset, and worry about us, and I think we did that in the second half.”
Back-and-forth battle
Both teams were forced to punt in their first drives of the second half. But near the midpoint of the third quarter, Big Foot extended its lead. Demco hit Schmitz for an eight-yard touchdown on fourth-and-six. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good and the Chiefs led 14-7 with 7:47 left in the third.
Both teams traded punts again on the next two drives. Beloit tied the score with a six-and-a-half-minute drive that started late in the third quarter and finished early in the fourth. Quarterback Danny Burrows scored on a three-yard run that tied the game 14-14 with 8:52 left in the game.
On the next drive, Big Foot got just past midfield before the offense stalled, setting up a fourth-and-15 situation from the 43-yard line. Welden kept his offense on the field, and after the pocket collapsed, Demco scrambled through the chaos and broke into the open field for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 21-14 with 6:08 remaining.
Conventional wisdom might say going for it on a long fourth down might be risky. Welden disagreed—he had Demco behind center.
“It’s a bit easier to call that stuff when you’ve got Number 8 back there,” Welden said.
Beloit then marched down the field and scored, but missed the crucial extra point. The Chiefs recovered the ensuing onside kick, then rushed the ball three times for a first down to run out the clock and ice the win.
With rain coming down on-and-off throughout the game, Demco had modest numbers through the air. He went 7-for-17 for 85 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also led the Chiefs on the ground with two scores and 111 of the team’s 158 ground yards.
Schmitz was the team’s top receiver with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, a pair of linebackers led the team in tackles as sophomore Aaron Rowland and junior Tyler Wilson each had eight. Wilson had one sack as well, with junior Shawn Robinson and sophomore Gabe Wilikins each adding 1.5 sacks apiece.
The 2-1 Chiefs will be back in action 7 p.m. April 16 at Walworth, hosting undefeated Columbus (3-0).