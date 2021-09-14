Big Foot football loses big to one of state's best

WALWORTH — The Big Foot football team has a tough schedule loaded with talented teams, but their Sept. 10 game may have been against the toughest of them all as they hosted Capitol Conference foe Lodi.

The Blue Devils went 3-0 in their first three games, outscoring their opponents by a 120-0 margin and earning a third-place ranking in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll.

While the Chiefs hung tough for much of the game, the talent discrepancy between the two teams was evident in the fourth quarter as Lodi pulled away for a 38-6 victory.

“Some of their all-state caliber players really came to play in the second half. Their D-line and O-line really stepped up,” head coach Mike Welden said.

On the game’s opening drive, Lodi moved the ball well but came up empty after missing a 37-yard field goal.

Big Foot responded well, moving down the field and drawing first blood with a 29-yard touchdown run by junior running back Jax Hertel. Lodi blocked the extra point, though and kept the Chiefs’ lead to 6-0 at 2:56 in the first quarter.

It took just 24 seconds for the Blue Devils to jump into the lead as running back Jaylen Montgomery shook a few BFHS tacklers and ran for a 42-yard touchdown for a 7-6 advantage.