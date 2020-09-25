Big Foot football returns to Rock Valley Conference

In early August, when Big Foot decided to play football next spring rather than this fall, the athletic department knew there would be some uncertainty in how the team’s schedule would look. However, a group of familiar faces stepped in to help ease those worries.
Big Foot’s football team will be returning to the Rock Valley Conference to compete in the alternate season in the spring.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Chiefs were set to play the 2020 season as new members of the Capitol Conference, under a realignment approved by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Once the public health crisis took hold, members of the Capitol Conference were unable to reach a consensus on whether football should be played in the fall or the spring. Half of the schools elected to continue to play this fall, while the other half, including Big Foot, chose to postpone football until spring.
After that decision, Big Foot, Lodi, Columbus and Beloit Turner were left searching for teams to fill out their new spring schedule.
At the same time, the Rock Valley Conference was having troubles of its own. Madison Edgewood broke ranks and chose to play in the fall, which left the conference with an odd number of seven teams planning spring football.
The two sides quickly realized it was mutually beneficial to partner up.
“That made our scheduling much easier, having two six-team conferences, and it also allowed those other teams to play,” Rock Valley Conference commissioner Ray Vance said.
With the seven teams that were currently in the Rock Valley, the four teams coming in from the Capitol Conference, as well as another former RVC member, Clinton, the 2021 spring Rock Valley Conference will create a 12-team conference with two six-team divisions split by student enrollment.
Big Foot will fit into the small-school division along with Edgerton, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Columbus and Lodi, playing all five foes once in a five-week conference schedule.
That collection of schools provides an interesting blend of teams for the Chiefs to face this season.
Clinton and Edgerton are both Rock Valley opponents that Big Foot has played for many years but was not set to face in the Capitol Conference. Beloit Turner is another longtime foe, but the Trojans and Chiefs both found themselves in the Capitol Conference after the realignment. Lodi and Columbus, however, are Capitol Conference teams with whom the Chiefs do not have much history.
Each of those groupings provides its own benefits, says Big Foot head football coach and athletic director Mike Welden.
“We can get a taste of some of the new teams in our conference for the following year, but also keep some of those traditions alive with the teams we have been playing for quite a while,” Welden said.
While the spring Rock Valley Conference schedule will only feature a five-game season, the WIAA’s current calendar allows as many as seven games for football teams playing in the spring. Welden says that at this point, Big Foot is planning on playing seven games, although only the five conference games have been scheduled.
The Big Foot administration has had preliminary discussions with other schools around the area that are playing in the spring to try to fill out those final two games.
This revamped Rock Valley Conference membership will only be in effect for the spring football season, and Big Foot will make its move to the Capitol Conference next fall.
