Big Foot football returns to Rock Valley Conference

“That made our scheduling much easier, having two six-team conferences, and it also allowed those other teams to play,” Rock Valley Conference commissioner Ray Vance said.

With the seven teams that were currently in the Rock Valley, the four teams coming in from the Capitol Conference, as well as another former RVC member, Clinton, the 2021 spring Rock Valley Conference will create a 12-team conference with two six-team divisions split by student enrollment.

Big Foot will fit into the small-school division along with Edgerton, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Columbus and Lodi, playing all five foes once in a five-week conference schedule.

That collection of schools provides an interesting blend of teams for the Chiefs to face this season.

Clinton and Edgerton are both Rock Valley opponents that Big Foot has played for many years but was not set to face in the Capitol Conference. Beloit Turner is another longtime foe, but the Trojans and Chiefs both found themselves in the Capitol Conference after the realignment. Lodi and Columbus, however, are Capitol Conference teams with whom the Chiefs do not have much history.

Each of those groupings provides its own benefits, says Big Foot head football coach and athletic director Mike Welden.